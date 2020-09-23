This Day in History — September 23
Today is the 267th day of 2020. There are 99 days left in the year.
TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT
1993: The South African Parliament approves a law giving blacks their first official say in the running of the country, authorising the creation of a transitional executive council before the first universal elections.
OTHER EVENTS
1518: During the reign of Great Britain's King Henry VIII, the Royal College of Physicians is established to protect citizens from medical charlatans and quacks.
1642: Harvard College in Cambridge, Massachusetts, holds its first commencement.
1817: Spain signs treaty with Britain to end slave trade.
1846: The planet Neptune is discovered by German astronomer Johann Gottfried Galle.
1942: The Russians launch a counter-attack against the Germans in Stalingrad after being reinforced by troops that had crossed the Volga. More than 2,000 Germans are killed.
1951: United Nations forces capture “Heartbreak Ridge” in Korea from Communists.
1952: US Republican vice-presidential candidate Richard M Nixon delivers his “Checkers” speech on TV to refute allegations of improper campaign financing.
1957: Nine black students who entered Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas withdraw because of a white mob outside.
1972: President Ferdinand Marcos declares martial law in the Philippines. It lasts for more than eight years.
1973: Juan Peron is elected for his third and last presidential term in Argentina.
1978: Egypt's President Anwar Sadat returns home to hero's welcome after Camp David summit that resulted in agreement on framework for peace with Israel.
1990: Saddam Hussein says he will destroy Israel and launch an all out war before allowing the UN embargo to “strangle” Iraq.
1992: France's deadliest storm in 34 years kills at least 32 people.
2003: An Indian court sentences one man to death by hanging and 12 others to life in prison for killing a Christian missionary from Australia and his two young sons in an arson attack in 1999.
2005: Simon Wiesenthal, who spent decades tirelessly tracking down Nazis hiding throughout the world, is laid to rest in Israel.
2007: Former President Alberto Fujimori returns to Peru to face charges of corruption and sanctioning death-squad killings, seven years after he fled the country as his Government collapsed in scandal.
2013: Kenyan forces are in the final stages of flushing out terrorists from a besieged shopping mall two days after it was seized by the Somali Islamic extremist group al-Shabab, which is linked to al-Qaeda.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS
Augustus Caesar, first Roman emperor (63 BC-14 AD); Mickey Rooney, US actor-entertainer (1920-2014); Ray Charles, US singer-composer (1932-2004); Julio Iglesias, Spanish singer (1943-); Bruce Springsteen, US rock singer (1949-)
— AP
