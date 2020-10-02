This Day in History — October 2
Today is the 276th day of 2020. There are 90days left in the year.
TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT
2009: In a vote of high drama, the bustling Brazilian carnival city of Rio de Janeiro gets the 2016 Olympics, a first for South America.
OTHER EVENTS
1187: Besieged Crusader forces in Jerusalem capitulate to Muslim commander Saladin. The Christians retake the holy city in 1229.
1518: Cardinal Wolsey devises the “Peace of London” among England, France, Emperor Maximilian I, Spain and the Papacy.
1780: British spy John Andre is hanged in Tappan, New York.
1804: England's populace is mobilised to resist possible invasion by France.
1823: Spain's King Ferdinand VII, restored by France which also crushed a Spanish rebellion, issues decree for execution of his enemies.
1835: The first battle of the Texas Revolution takes place as American settlers defeat Mexican cavalry near the Guadalupe River.
1836: Charles Darwin returns to England from a trip to South America, where he documented animal and plant life for his book, On the Origin of Species.
1870: Rome becomes the capital of Italy.
1889: First Pan American Conference is held in Washington.
1918: King Faisal I enters Damascus to set up an independent Arab State.
1919: US President Woodrow Wilson suffers a stroke, leaving him partially paralysed.
1924: League of Nations adopts Geneva Protocol for peaceful settlement of international disputes.
1934: Royal Indian Navy is formed.
1940: HMS Empress of Britain, carrying child war refugees to Canada, is sunk during World War II.
1941: German army launches all-out drive against Moscow in World War II.
1944: Nazi troops crush the two-month-old Warsaw Uprising, during which 250,000 people are killed.
1950: The comic strip Peanuts, created by Charles M Schulz, is first published in nine US newspapers.
1958: The former French colony of Guinea in West Africa proclaims its independence.
1962: Egypt sends troops to Yemen to support republicans against Saudi-backed royalists.
1967: Thurgood Marshall is sworn in as an associate justice of the US Supreme Court; becoming the first African American appointed to the highest US court.
1972: Denmark's entrance into the European Economic Community is approved by almost two-thirds of voters in a referendum.
1977: Israel rejects joint US-Soviet declaration on aims of proposed Middle East peace conference.
1988: Pakistan's Supreme Court orders that planned elections in November be open to all political parties.
1991: Haiti's military chief advises ousted President Jean-Bertrand Aristide to remain in exile.
1992: The UN Security Council passes a resolution to seize Iraqi oil assets currently frozen abroad. The impounded assets, valued between US$500 million to US$1 billion, are to help pay for UN disarmament, relief efforts and compensation for victims of Iraq's 1990 invasion of Kuwait.
1993: Israeli Foreign Minister Shimon Peres and Jordan's Crown Prince Hassan meet in Washington, DC, with US President Bill Clinton to normalise economic relations between their countries.
1994: US troops in Haiti raid weapons caches in Port-au-Prince, cracking down on violence initiated in previous days by paramilitary units linked to Haiti's military-led de facto Government.
1995: Director of Russia's famed Kirov Ballet, Anatoly Malkov, is arrested for corruption and bribery running into millions of dollars. He later resigns.
2002: US President George W Bush reaches an agreement with the leaders of the US House of Representatives on a resolution authorising military action against Iraq.
2003: A US District Court judge declines to dismiss all charges against Sept 11 terrorist suspect Zacarias Moussaoui, and instead bars government prosecutors from seeking the death penalty in his case.
2004: Afghan intelligence agents backed by international peacekeepers arrest 25 people with alleged links to the Taliban and al-Qaeda in an early morning raid in eastern Kabul as the presidential election draws near.
2006: A gunman storms an Amish schoolhouse in Pennsylvania, killing five girls before committing suicide. It is the third deadly US school shooting in less than a week.
2007: North Korean leader Kim Jong Il welcomes South Korea's president to Pyongyang for the start of the second-ever summit between the divided Koreas since World War II.
2008: After extensive repairs and improvements, the World War II aircraft carrier USS Intrepid returns to the Manhattan pier, where it has served for 24 years as a military and space museum.
2011: Syrian dissidents formally establish a broad-based national council designed to overthrow President Bashar Assad's regime, which they accused of pushing the country to the brink of civil war.
2013: UN Security Council issues an urgent appeal for immediate access to all areas of Syria to deliver desperately needed humanitarian aid to millions of civilians enduring the 2 1/2-year-old conflict.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS
Richard III, king of England (1452-1485); Paul von Hindenburg, German president (1847-1934); Ferdinand Foch, French soldier (1851-1929); Mohandas K (Mahatma) Gandhi, Indian statesman-reformer (1869-1948); Groucho Marx, US comedian (1895-1977); Graham Greene, British writer (1904-1991); Don McLean, US singer (1945- ); Sting, British singer (1951- )
— AP
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy