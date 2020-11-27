This Day in History - November 27

Today is the 332nd day of 2020. There are 34 days left in the year.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

2009: Star golfer Tiger Woods is slightly injured in an early morning car accident outside his mansion, the start of one of the swiftest descents ever in public esteem for a major celebrity after reports emerge of serial marital infidelity that lead to a divorce from his Swedish wife Elin Nordegren.

OTHER EVENTS

602: Roman Emperor Maurice and his sons are beheaded at Chalcedon in Asia Minor.

1095: Pope Urban II calls for a crusade.

1582: William Shakespeare marries Anne Hathaway.

1703: Coastal storm in England takes estimated 8,000 lives.

1919: Bulgaria signs World War I peace treaty, which yields territory to Greece and Yugoslavia.

1926: Communists revolt in Java, Indonesia.

1940: Germany annexes French province of Lorraine during World War II.

1942: The French navy at Toulon scuttles its ships and submarines to keep them out of the hands of the Nazis.

1948: The United Nations Security Council gives full authority to continue negotiations with India and Pakistan for a truce and plebiscite in Kashmir.

1950: United Nations troops retreat in Korea.

1954: Former US diplomat Alger Hiss, convicted of perjury in 1950 for having denied he passed State Department secrets to a communist courier, is released from prison after serving 44 months.

1961: Soviet Union proposes immediate ban on nuclear testing without international controls.

1962: Britain agrees to provide arms to India to resist Chinese aggression.

1967: Israeli forces raze Arab buildings in the Gaza Strip and on the West Bank in response to Arab attacks while the return of some Arab refugees from the East Bank to the Israeli-occupied West Bank resumes.

1973: The US Senate votes 92-3 to confirm Gerald R Ford as vice-president, succeeding Spiro T Agnew, who resigned.

1979: Iranian students occupying the US Embassy in Tehran surround the building with explosives and claim to have planted mines in the compound to ward off any attack by the US in an attempt to free the hostages.

1983: A huge rally called by all Uruguayan political parties demand the end of the dictatorship and return to civilian democratic rule.

1985: The British House of Commons approves the Anglo-Irish accord, giving Dublin a consultative role in the governing of British-ruled Northern Ireland.

1990: John Major is elected prime minister of Britain.

1992: Rebels who try to take over Venezuela by bombing the presidential palace are defeated by troops 12 hours later.

1993: After weeks of denial, the British Government admits contact with the Irish Republican Army.

1995: Liamine Zeroual promises democracy in Algeria when he is sworn in as president.

1996: A gas explosion in a coal mine in Shanxi province of China kills at least 91 miners.

1997: Albanian separatists attack a police station in the Yugoslav province of Kosovo. A policeman and a rebel die in the gunbattle.

1998: Sensing growing popular pressure to get troops out of Lebanon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promises a thorough review of Israel's policy.

1999: Northern Ireland's biggest party clears the way for the formation of an unprecedented Protestant-Catholic Administration, the long-elusive goal of the 1998 Good Friday peace accord.

2000: The Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (Tamil Tigers) rebels prepare to hold unconditional peace negotiations with the Government to end Sri Lanka's 17-year-long civil war.

2001: US Assistant Secretary of State William Burns and retired Marine Corps General Anthony Zinni meet with top Israeli and Palestinian officials as part of a US peace initiative.

2002: Prominent Pakistani doctor Dr Amer Azia, who admitted to treating Osama bin Laden and other al-Qaeda leaders before and after the September 11, 2001 attacks, says that the terrorist mastermind is in excellent health and shows no signs of kidney failure.

2003: President George W Bush pays an unannounced visit to US troops in Baghdad on the US holiday of Thanksgiving; Iraqi insurgents target US allies in Iraq, killing seven Spaniards, two Japanese, two South Koreans, and a Colombian.

2004: Chechnya's president firmly rules out any negotiations with top rebel leaders, saying there is “nothing to talk about” with former separatist president Aslan Maskhadov and warlord Shamil Basayev.

2005: Chechens vote in their first parliamentary elections since Russia sent troops back to the Caucasus region six years before to crush a separatist insurgency.

2006: Two rivers in Somalia swell, flooding hundreds of villages and sending thousands fleeing to high ground as international agencies struggle to deliver aid.

2007: The Dalai Lama announces that the Tibetan people will hold a referendum before he dies to decide whether a new system of leadership would better serve the struggle for self-determination.

2008: Somali pirates release the Greek-owned cargo ship Centauri and its 25 crew members seized more than two months ago.

2010: The United States and South Korea prepare for war games as South Koreans demand vengeance over a deadly North Korean artillery bombardment that has raised fears of more clashes between the bitter rivals.

2011: In an unprecedented move against an Arab nation, the Arab League approves economic sanctions on Syria to pressure Damascus to end its deadly suppression of an eight-month-old uprising against President Bashar Assad.

2012: France announces that it plans to vote in favour of recognising a Palestinian State at the UN General Assembly, becoming the first major European country to come out in favour and dealing a setback to Israel.

2013: Part of the stadium that will host the 2014 World Cup opener collapses, killing two workers and aggravating already urgent concerns Brazil will not be ready for soccer's signature tournament.

2014: Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries decides to keep its output target on hold and sit out falling crude oil prices that will likely spiral even lower as a result.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Anders Celsius, Swedish astronomer and inventor of Celsius scale (1701-1744); Bruce Lee, Chinese-American actor (1940-1973); Jimi Hendrix, American rock guitarist (1942-1970); Michael Vartan, French actor (1968- )

— AP