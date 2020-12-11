This Day in History — December 11
Today is the 346th day of 2020. There are 20 days left in the year.
TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT
2011: Former military strongman Manuel Antonio Noriega is flown home to Panama to be punished once again for crimes he committed during a career that saw him transformed from a close Cold War ally of Washington to the vilified target of a US invasion.
OTHER EVENTS
1792: France's King Louis XVI faces charges of treason. He is convicted, and executed the following month.
1872: Pinckney Benton Stewart Pinchback becomes America's first black governor in Louisiana.
1888: The French Panama Canal company fails.
1936: George VI becomes King of England following abdication of Edward VIII.
1937: Italy withdraws from the League of Nations.
1941: United States declares war against Germany and Italy in World War II.
1946: The UN International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) is established.
1972: US Apollo 17 astronauts land on the moon and begin an extensive exploration of the lunar surface.
1981: The UN Security Council chooses Javier Perez de Cuellar of Peru to be the fifth secretary general of the world body.
1990: Albania announces it will allow formation of independent political parties.
1991: Leaders of 12 European Community nations agree to establish loose federation with common foreign policy and single currency by 1999, laying the groundwork for the European Union.
1996: Shipping tycoon Tung Chee-hwa is elected the first postcolonial leader of Hong Kong.
2001: A US federal grand jury indicts Zacarias Moussaoui, a French citizen of Moroccan descent, for conspiracy in the September 11 terrorist attacks — the first indictment directly related to the attacks.
2003: A presidential panel concludes that France should outlaw Islamic head scarves in public schools to halt the burgeoning influence of Islamic fundamentalism and save the secular values that guide modern-day France. It also recommends a ban on other conspicuous religious symbols, such as Jewish skullcaps and large Christian crosses.
2005: Explosions rip through a fuel depot north of London, injuring dozens of people, blowing doors off nearby homes, and sending balls of fire and clouds of black smoke into the sky.
2007: Two truck bombs shear off the fronts of UN offices and a government building in Algeria's capital, killing at least 31 people and wounding nearly 200 in an attack claimed by al-Qaeda in Islamic North Africa.
2008: Former Nasdaq stock market Chairman Bernard L Madoff is arrested on a securities fraud charge, accused of running a phony investment business that cost clients billions of dollars.
2009: Wealthy nations would commit to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the next decade, and the world should strive to nearly eliminate them — or at least cut them in half — by 2050 under a draft agreement circulating at the UN climate talks.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS
Hector Berlioz, French composer (1803-1869); Alfred de Musset, French author (1810-1857); Fiorello H LaGuardia, New York City mayor (1882-1947); Carlos Gardel, Argentine tango singer (1887- 1935); Naguib Mahfouz, Egyptian writer and Nobel laureate (1911-2007); Rita Moreno, Puerto Rican actress (1931- )
— AP
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy