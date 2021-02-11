This Day in History — February 11
Today is the 42nd day of 2020. There are 323 days left in the year.
TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT
2013: Jamaican legend of athletics administration Neville “Teddy” McCook dies.
OTHER EVENTS
1254: The British Parliament first convenes.
1531: King Henry VIII is recognised as supreme head of the Church in England.
1744: Naval battle of Toulon begins between Britain and combined Franco-Spanish fleet.
1798: French forces take Rome.
1812: Massachusetts Governor Elbridge Gerry signs a redistricting law that favours his party — giving rise to the term “gerrymandering”.
1888: King Lobengda of Matabele, Rhodesia, accepts British protection.
1889: Constitution is granted in Japan, with two-chamber Diet, but emperor retains extensive powers.
1922: Nine-power treaty is signed in Washington for securing China's independence and maintaining “open door” policy.
1929: Italy signs the Lateran Treaty establishing an independent Vatican City.
1944: US carrier planes strike heavy blows against Japanese positions in Marshall Islands in Pacific during World War II.
1945: US President Franklin Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, and Soviet leader Josef Stalin sign the Yalta Agreement during World War II.
1956: Referendum in Malta favours integration with Britain.
1967: Military rule is imposed in Beijing during civil strife in China.
1968: Communist troops execute 300 civilians in South Vietnam and bury them in a mass grave during fighting for city of Hue.
1971: Treaty banning nuclear weapons from ocean floor is signed by 63 nations in ceremonies at Washington, London and Moscow.
1975: Margaret Thatcher becomes the first female head of the British Conservative Party.
1979: Followers of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini seize power in Iran, nine days after the religious leader returns to his home country following 15 years of exile.
1986: Jewish dissident Anatoly Scharansky walks to freedom in Berlin after almost nine years in Soviet captivity on espionage charges.
1989: Barbara Harris becomes the first consecrated female Episcopal bishop in United States.
1990: African National Congress leader Nelson Mandela is released after 27 years in South African prisons.
1993: A Somali gunman hijacks a Lufthansa Airbus over Austria with 104 people aboard and orders it flown to New York, where he surrenders peacefully and releases his hostages unharmed.
1994: A NATO-enforced ceasefire takes hold in Sarajevo.
1999: The US Justice Department closes the books on a US$1.6-billion reparations programme for ethnic Japanese interned in American camps during World War II.
2000: Britain strips Northern Ireland's Protestant-Catholic Government of power in a bid to prevent its collapse over the Irish Republican Army's refusal to disarm.
2001: About 7,500 counter-demonstrators turn out to protest against a neo-Nazi march in western Germany that draws 250 people. Four police officers suffer minor injuries, and 17 demonstrators are arrested.
2002: Jordan's State Security Court sentences US-born Raed Hijazi to death by hanging for plotting attacks on US and Israeli targets in Jordan during celebrations in the new year 2000.
2006: Adventurer Steve Fossett completes the longest non-stop flight in aviation history with an emergency landing in England, flying 26,389 miles (42,469 kilometres) in about 76 hours but stopping early because of mechanical problems.
2007: Turkmenistan holds a tightly controlled presidential election, the first ever with more than one candidate, to replace long-time, iron-fisted leader Saparmurat Niyazov. Gurbanguli Berdymukhamedov wins, but shows little promise for liberalisation in the isolated former Soviet republic.
2008: Rebel soldiers shoot and critically wound East Timor's President Jose Ramos-Horta and open fire on Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao, who escaped the attack unhurt, in a failed coup attempt in the recently independent nation.
2010: Iranian security forces unleash a crushing sweep against Opposition protesters as President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad uses the 31st anniversary of the Islamic revolution to defy the West and boast his country is now a “nuclear state”.
2011: Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak resigns and hands power to the military after protesters flood the streets of Cairo and other cities.
2012: Gunmen assassinate an army general in Damascus in the first killing of a high-ranking military officer in the Syrian capital since the uprising against President Bashar Assad's regime began in March.
2013: Pope Benedict XVI does what no pope has done in more than half a millennium, announcing his resignation and sending the already troubled Roman Catholic Church scrambling to replace the leader of its one billion followers.
2015: The Republican-controlled US Congress approves a Bill to construct the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada, setting up a confrontation with President Barack Obama who has threatened to veto the measure.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS
Thomas A Edison, US inventor (1847-1931); Sidney Sheldon, US author (1917-2007); Burt Reynolds, US actor (1936-2018); Tina Louise, US actress (1934- ); Sergio Mendes, Brazilian musician (1941- ); Sheryl Crow, US singer (1962- ); Jennifer Aniston, US actress (1969- ); Brandy, US singer/actress (1979- )
— AP/Jamaica Observer
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy