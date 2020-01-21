Jamaica Methodists talk environmental stewardship

Leaders of the Methodists throughout Jamaica will gather at Saxthorpe Methodist Church, 143 Constant Spring Road in the Corporate Area, to celebrate 231 years of Methodist witness and participate in the Jamaica District council meetings to be held from January 23 to 27, 2020.

Citizens' responsibilities in upholding best practices in caring for a sustainable environment will be the focus on the church's public forum to be held under the theme 'Environmental Protection is Our Responsibility: Caring our Environment - Caring for Souls' to be staged on Saturday, January 25, on the church premises at 2:00 pm.

Endorsed and supported by the National Environment and Planning Agency this initiative will see several leading environmental practitioners mounting displays and making presentations to drive home sound environmental practices for institutions, households and individuals.

The week brings together clergy and lay leaders from all 27 Methodist circuits representing 172 congregations islandwide.

Highlights of the celebration are a Lord's Day Worship & Thanksgiving Service in Sunday, January 26, at the Saxthorpe Methodist Church, under the Leadership of Bishop, the Rev'd Christine Benguche, president, Jamaica Methodist District, starting at 4:00p.m.

The church will also host an open-air meeting on Friday, January 24, at 6:00 pm at the Louise Bennett-Coverley Square, Gordon Town. One highlight of this event will be the performance of renowned recording artiste Everton “Pliers” Bonner, who is expected to premiere his recent gospel release, Come on you all and seek the Lord now!

Jamaica Methodist District Bishop Christine Benguche says she is committed to ensuring that all members of the Methodist Church will become good stewards of God's creation wherever they are as they make the environment an area of focus.