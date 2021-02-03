Microcredit Bill the first step

The Jamaica Association for Microfinancing (JAMFIN) congratulates the Government of Jamaica on the passing of the Microcredit Bill. The Bill was passed with the adoption of some of the amendments recommended by both microfinance associations but failing to address core amendments which were proposed. These referred mainly to the role given to the Consumer Affairs Commission within the Act and the large number of criminal offences which will be created once it is enacted. The concern is that the overall approach of the Bill seems to be punitive rather than developmental.

The passing of the Microcredit Bill brings the microfinance sector in line with other operators in the financial sector locally and in the international arena. It is also an indication that the Government recognises the fact that microfinancing has played and will continue to play a significant role in the economic development of the country by expanding access to finance, particularly for the unbanked, who have no means of benefiting from services offered by commercial banks.

JAMFIN, through the Caribbean Institute of Microfinance and Business (CIMB), which it established to provide training and development services for lending companies and MSMEs who benefit from loans, has been positioning itself, over time, to be ready for this moment when it can give the vital support which will be needed to build the capacity of both lenders and borrowers.

Micro lending companies will be faced with an uphill task to prepare themselves for registration and operation under the law. They have to comply with the requirements for marketing and advertising, loan generation, disbursement, and recovery, and they must also ensure that their policies and procedures are transparent and serve the needs of their customers.

JAMFIN/CIMB through its collaboration with an international company, Sure Profits Academy, is prepared to offer consultancy and training services to these companies individually and in groups. This will enable them to put in place the necessary best practices in their operations and to understand the requirements of the new law.

Customer service and state-of-the-art lending and loan recovery practices are key elements for development. Governance is also an important point of focus for each company as microfinance institutions (MFIs) will now formally come under the umbrella of anti-money laundering and proceeds of crime laws and their activities have great implications for the national compliance rating.

JAMFIN is also positioned to bring significant group services to microfinance institutions and to enable them to benefit from the use of financial technology applications to streamline their processes, enhance customer services, and reduce operating costs.

The association looks forward to working in cooperation with the designated regulator, the Bank of Jamaica, who so far have indicated a willingness to engage in consultation in order to ensure that the regulations which are to be developed are in the best interest of all stakeholders.

Blossom O'Meally-Nelson is chairman of Jamaica Association for Microfinancing. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or jamfin_12@ymail.com .