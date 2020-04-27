Step aside, Dr Peter Phillips

I wish to first state that I believe Dr Peter Phillips to, ‎perhaps, be Jamaica's best minister of finance in recent memory, to include our current one.

I also found Dr Phillips to be militant and unrelenting as minister of national security. Among other things, he pioneered Operation Kingfish and was instrumental in getting overseas-based, high-ranking police officers to serve in the Jamaica Constabulary Force and to aid in its modernisation and reform.

Simply put, I am a Peter Phillips fan, and have nothing but the greatest respect for him as a person and as a politician. I was, indeed, saddened to learn of his recent diagnosis and he and his family remain in my prayers.

Having said the above, Jamaica is in a serious situation and the role of the Opposition is important now more than normally so. ‎With the rule of law suspended in some form or the other across the island, it is incumbent on the Opposition to hold the feet of the Government to the fire while offering support, where deserved, in this time of national crisis.

Without beating further around the bush, Dr Phillips owes it to himself, the People's National Party (PNP), and Jamaica as a nation to immediately step aside — if even temporarily — and to hand the leadership of the Opposition PNP‎ over to someone who can focus fully on the critical role as outlined in our constitution, as well as keeping the party in a state of readiness for a general election, whenever same is to be called.

Dr Phillips must be aware that this is the proper thing to do — just as much as he must also be aware that Peter Bunting should be his de facto heir apparent based on the close margin of victory in the recent PNP internal election.

Hard as this would be to stomach by Dr Phillips and his supporters on the Opposition benches in Gordon House, any attempt to usurp Bunting's 'right' to lead would be seen as such by an increasingly attentive electorate. If Dr Phillips himself cannot see this, those closest to him should and, with his interests in mind, pull him aside and have that difficult but necessary conversation.

Like many, I will be watching this unfold and, like many, I wish Dr Phillips ‎a speedy recovery and restoration to full health, which should now be his priority. A man of his ilk, who has served this nation well, deserves no less.

leroy.dixon651@gmail.com