This Day in History — May 8

2008: During the 2008 race for the White House, Senator Barack Obama got a front-runner's welcome back at the US Capitol, where he was surrounded on the House floor by well-wishers calling him “Mr. President” and reaching out to pat him on the back or shake his hand.

1794: Antoine Lavoisier, the father of modern chemistry, is executed on the guillotine during France's Reign of Terror.

1811: British under Duke of Wellington defeat French at Fuentes d'Ontro in Portugal.

1846: The first major battle of the Mexican War is fought at Palo Alto, Texas, resulting in victory for US General Zachary Taylor's forces.

1852: Integrity of Denmark is guaranteed through Treaty of London by Britain, France, Russia, Prussia, Austria and Sweden.

1886: The first Coca-Cola, an invention of Dr John S Pemberton, is sold at Jacob's Pharmacy in Atlanta, Georgia.

1895: Japan surrenders Liao Tung Peninsula and Port Arthur to China in return for huge indemnity.

1897: Greece asks major powers to intervene in its war with the Turks.

1902: Mount Pelee on the French West Indian island of Martinique erupts, wiping out city of St Pierre and killing all but two of its 30,000 residents.

1916: Forces from Australia and New Zealand arrive in France during World War I.

1921: Sweden abolishes capital punishment.

1945: German forces surrender to Soviets, who did not recognise the surrender to US General Eisenhower the previous day; World War II ends in Europe.

1973: Militant Native Americans who held the South Dakota hamlet of Wounded Knee for 10 weeks surrender.

1975: After South Vietnam falls to Communists, US President Gerald Ford reassures allies in Asia of American military support for South Korea.

1978: David R Berkowitz pleads guilty in a Brooklyn courtroom to the “Son of Sam” killings that had terrified New Yorkers.

1990: Estonia declares itself a republic and drops the words “Soviet Socialist” from its name.

1992: Some 100,000 Thais defy military orders and march in Bangkok, to protest the government.

1995: Gigantic celebrations mark the 50th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe.

1999: North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) bombs hit the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade by mistake, killing three Chinese reporters. In China, protesters retaliate attacking US missions.

2003: The US Senate votes, 96-0, to ratify the expansion of the NATO to include seven former communist countries in Eastern Europe.

2005: Survivors, political dignitaries and others gather inside the Mauthausen Nazi concentration camp to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the liberation of what one speaker describes as “hell on earth”.

2006: South Africa's former Deputy President Jacob Zuma is acquitted of rape in the country's most politically charged trial since the end of apartheid.

2007: Protestant leader Ian Paisley and Sinn Fein deputy leader Martin McGuinness are elected to the top posts of the new power-sharing government for Northern Ireland.

2010: Pakistan successfully test-fires two ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads as the Islamic nation's leader urges the world to recognise it as a legitimate nuclear power.

2011: Relations between Egypt's Muslims and Christians degenerate to a new low after riots overnight leave 12 people dead and a church burned, adding to the disorder of the country's post-revolution transition to democracy.

2013: Italian prosecutors place the captain of the Jolly Nero cargo ship under investigation for alleged manslaughter after his vessel slams into the dock at Genoa's busy port and topples the control tower, killing at least seven people.

2014: Syrian rebels level a historic hotel being used as an army base in the northern city of Aleppo by detonating bomb-packed tunnels beneath it.

Edward Gibbon, English historian (1737-1794); Henri Dunant, Swiss founder of International Red Cross (1828-1910); Harry S Truman, US president (1884-1972); David Attenborough, British television producer and naturalist (1926- ); Don Rickles, US comedian (1926- ); Thomas Pynchon, US writer (1937- ); Melissa Gilbert, US actress (1964- ); Enrique Iglesias, Latin pop singer (1975- )

