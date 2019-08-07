Thia Day in History— August 6

Today is the 219th day of 2019. There are 146 days left in the year.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT

2013: President Barack Obama's five-year effort to reboot US-Russian relations finally crashes as the White House abruptly cancels his planned face-to-face summit with President Vladimir Putin.

OTHER EVENTS

1502: French drive Spaniards from Canossa in southern Italy.

1647: Oliver Cromwell's parliamentary army marches into London after proposals to Crown are rejected.

1782: General George Washington creates the Order of the Purple Heart, a decoration to recognise merit in enlisted men and non-commissioned officers in the Continental Army in the American Revolutionary War.

1789: The US Department of War is established by Congress.

1794: The Whiskey Rebellion, a fight over taxes imposed on whiskey-making in the United States, takes place in Pennsylvania.

1804: US fleet bombards Mediterranean port of Tripoli, a pirate lair.

1819: Simon Bolivar and Francisco de Paula Santander lead Colombian troops to victory against Spain in the Battle of Boyaca, effectively ending Spanish control of Nueva Granada.

1858: First game of Australian Rules football reportedly played in Melbourne, with 40 players on each team and a pitch 800 metres long.

1882: The famous feud between the Hatfields of West Virginia and the McCoys of Kentucky erupts into full-scale violence.

1912: Russia and Japan sign an agreement determining spheres of influence in Mongolia and Manchuria.

1934: US Court of Appeals upholds a lower court ruling against the government's attempt to ban the James Joyce novel Ulysses.

1941: Soviet planes carry out their first bombing raids against Berlin, Germany, in World War II.

1942: US forces land on Guadalcanal in Pacific, marking the start of the first major allied offensive in the Pacific during World War II. (Japanese forces abandoned the island the following February.)

1945: Soviet Union declares war on Japan seven days before Japanese surrender in World War II.

1951: As India and Pakistan call up military troops over Kashmir dispute, a UN mediator begins new efforts to negotiate an agreement between both countries.

1957: An estimated 1,000 people are killed in Cali, Colombia, when a military truck convoy carrying dynamite and gasoline blows up, levelling eight city blocks and causing US$10 million in damage.

1959: The United States launches the Explorer 6 satellite, which sent back images of Earth.

1960: Ivory Coast becomes independent of France.

1964: The Warren Commission concludes that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone in the assassination of US President John F Kennedy. Congress passes the Gulf of Tonkin resolution, giving President Lyndon B Johnson broad powers in dealing with reported North Vietnamese attacks on US forces.

1968: At the Paris peace talks, Vietnamese representatives press demands for an unconditional halt to the US bombing of North Vietnam.

1974: French stuntman Philippe Petit walks a tightrope strung between the twin towers of New York's World Trade Center.

1986: Edward Lee Howard, a fugitive former CIA agent suspected of selling information, is granted political asylum in the Soviet Union.

1989: A plane carrying US Representative Mickey Leland, D-Texas, and 14 others disappears over Ethiopia. (The wreckage of the plane was found six days later; there were no survivors.)

1990: US President George H W Bush orders US troops to Saudi Arabia to defend against Iraq and says US ships will enforce UN embargo on Iraq.

1991: Croatian Government accepts a federal peace plan in Yugoslavia and says it will not be first to break a ceasefire in the republic.

1998: Terrorist bombs explode minutes apart outside the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, killing 224 people and injuring thousands.

2000: US vice-president and Democratic presidential candidate Al Gore selects Connecticut Senator Joseph Lieberman as his running mate; Lieberman becomes the first Jew on a major party's presidential ticket.

2002: Alvaro Uribe is sworn in as president of Colombia. During the inauguration, nearby mortar attacks, suspected to have been launched by leftist rebels, kill 19 people and wound 60.

2006: Alvaro Uribe is inaugurated as president of Colombia for a second term, promising to seek an elusive peace with leftist rebels while maintaining hardline security policies.

2007: San Francisco's Barry Bonds hits home run No 756 to break Hank Aaron's storied record with one out in the fifth innings of a game against the Washington Nationals, who won, 8-6.

2008: A US military jury sentences Osama bin Laden's driver to 5 1/2 years for aiding terrorism, making him eligible for release in five months. US President George W Bush, speaking in Bangkok, Thailand, praises the spread of freedom in Asia while sharply criticising oppression and human rights abuses in China, Myanmar and North Korea; the president then travels to Beijing to attend the opening of the Olympic Games.

2009: Pakistan's Taliban chief, who has led a violent campaign of suicide attacks and assassinations against the Pakistani Government, is killed in a US missile strike.

2010: Elena Kagan is sworn in as the 112th justice and fourth woman to serve on the US Supreme Court. A lively and healthy-looking Fidel Castro appeals to President Barack Obama to stave off global nuclear war, in an emphatic address to parliament that marks his first official Government appearance since emergency surgery four years ago.

2011: New unrest erupts on north London's streets, a day after rioting and looting in a deprived area amid community anger over a fatal police shooting.

2012: Prosecutors call for three-year prison sentences for feminist punk rockers who gave an impromptu performance In Moscow's main cathedral to call for an end to Vladimir Putin's rule, in a case that has caused international outrage and split Russian society.

2014: Russia retaliates for sanctions over the crisis in Ukraine by banning most food imports from the West.

2017: Chicago files a lawsuit challenging the US Donald Trump Administration's policy of withholding public safety grants from sanctuary cities, which chose to limit cooperation with government enforcement of immigration laws. (A federal appeals court later rules that the federal government cannot set new conditions to awarding those grants.) Medical examiners said the remains of a man who'd been killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11 has been identified, nearly 16 years after the attacks. An indictment against Damaso Lopez Nunez, a leader of Mexico's Sinaloa cartel, is unsealed by federal prosecutors in Virginia on the same day his son pleaded not guilty to drug charges in federal court in San Diego. (Lopez, who had been in custody in Mexico, was later extradited to the United States, where he was considered a potential key witness against Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.)

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Stanley J Weyman, English author (1855-1928); Emil Nolde, German painter (1867-1956); Mata Hari, Dutch spy (1876-1917); Louis Leakey, British anthropologist (1903-1972); Ralph Bunche, US diplomat and civil rights activist (1904-1971); Nicholas Ray, US film director (1911-1979); Garrison Keillor, US humorist (1942- ); Charlize Theron, South African actress/model (1975- )

— AP