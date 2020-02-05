This Day In History — February 5

Today is the 36th day of 2020 There are 330 days left in the year.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT

1999: The 80-year-old President Nelson Mandela of South Africa delivers his last major address to Parliament.

OTHER EVENTS

1811: British Regency Act is passed, whereby the Prince of Wales becomes Prince Regent during King George III's temporary insanity.

1885: Congo State is established as a personal possession of Belgium's King Leopold II.

1887: Verdi's opera Otello premieres at La Scala, in Milan, Italy.

1917: Mexico becomes a federated republic of 28 states; US Congress passes, overriding President Woodrow Wilson's veto, a law severely curtailing the immigration of Asians.

1958: Gamel Abdel Nasser is formally nominated to become the first president of the new United Arab Republic, the union of Egypt and Syria.

1962: France's President Charles de Gaulle calls for independence for Algeria on basis of friendly cooperation with France.

1971: US Apollo 14 astronauts land on Moon.

1976: Earthquake in Guatemala takes almost 23,000 lives.

1989: Algeria's president proposes new national constitution, dropping references to socialism and opening door to multiparty system.

1990: Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, addressing the party plenum, says the Communist Party must abandon its monopoly on power.

1991: Iraq, under attack by the US and its allies, suspends fuel sales to its citizens.

1992: United Nations declines deployment of 10,000-man, UN peacekeeping force in Yugoslavia.

1993: Up to 200 Somali youth hurl rocks at US forces and set tire barricades ablaze in the belief that American troops shot to death a Somali man.

1994: White separatist Byron de la Beckwith is convicted in Jackson, Mississippi, for murdering civil rights leader Medgar Evers three decades earlier.

1997: Three Swiss banking giants announce they will contribute US$71 million to open a humanitarian fund for Holocaust victims.

1998: More than 600,000 plantation workers in Sri Lanka go on strike for higher wages, crippling key sectors of the country's economy. They return to work ten days later.

2001: Four men go on trial in New York for the 1998 bombings of two US embassies in Africa, which killed 224 people. Blast in Moscow subway injures at least nine.

2002: Belgian Foreign Minister Louis Michel apologises for his country's role in the 1961 assassination of then-Congolese leader Patrice Lumumba. He offers a US$3.25-million fund in Lumumba's name to promote democracy in Congo.

2005: North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) helicopter gunships find the shattered wreckage of an Afghan airliner on a frigid mountain, east of Kabul. Officials doubt any of the 104 people aboard could have survived.

2010: Toyota's president emerges from seclusion to apologise and address criticism that the automaker mishandled a crisis over sticking gas pedals. Yet he stops short of ordering a recall for the company's Prius hybrid for braking problems.

2012: Defence Secretary Leon Panetta says NATO allies have agreed broadly to step back from the lead combat role in Afghanistan and let local forces take their place as early as next year, a shortened timetable that startled officials and members of Congress.

2013: NATO's secretary general says the alliance has no intention of backing down on its plans for a European missile defence system, despite criticism from Russia.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Sir Robert Peel, English statesman after, whom British police are called “Bobbies” (1788-1850); Johan Ludvig Runeberg, Finnish national poet (1804-1877); John Lindley, English botanist (1799-1865); William S Burroughs, US writer (1914-1997); Andreas Papandreou, Greek prime minister (1919-1996); Jennifer Jason Leigh, US actress (1962- ); Bobby Brown, US singer (1969- ); Laura Linney, US actress (1964- )

— AP