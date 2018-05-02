This Day in History — May 2
TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT
2011: Osama bin Laden, the glowering mastermind behind the September 11, 2001 terror attacks that killed thousands of Americans, is slain in his luxury hideout in Pakistan in a firefight with US forces, ending a manhunt that spanned a frustrating decade.
OTHER EVENTS
1519: Artist Leonardo da Vinci dies at Cloux, France.
1536: England's Queen Anne Boleyn is sent to Tower of London, where she eventually is beheaded.
1813: Napoleon Bonaparte defeats Prussian and Russian armies at Lutzen, Germany.
1933: Adolf Hitler abolishes trade unions in Germany.
1945: The Soviet Union announces the fall of Berlin and the Allies announce the surrender of Nazi troops in Italy and parts of Austria.
1965: The first satellite television programme links nine countries and over 300 million viewers.
1967: British Prime Minister Harold Wilson's Labour Government decides to seek membership in European Common Market.
1972: After serving 48 years as head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, J Edgar Hoover dies in Washington at age 77.
1974: Former US Vice-President Spiro T Agnew is disbarred by the Maryland Court of Appeals, effectively preventing him from practising law anywhere in the United States.
1982: Argentine cruiser General Belgrano is sunk by a British submarine, killing 368 Argentine sailors. It is the worst single death toll of the 10-week war over possession of the Falkland Islands.
1990: African National Congress and South African Government open three days of negotiations in Cape Town on gradually ending white rule in South Africa.
1994: Nelson Mandela and the African National Congress claim victory in the first democratic election in South Africa.
1996: Liu Gang, a Chinese dissident who spent six years in prison for his leading role in the 1989 pro-democracy movement, receives political asylum in the United States.
1997: Tony Blair becomes Britain's youngest prime minister in 185 years after his Labour Party crushes John Major's long-reigning Conservatives in a landslide.
1999: Yugoslav authorities hand over to the Rev Jesse Jackson three American prisoners of war who were held for a month; Mireya Moscoso becomes the first woman to win Panama's presidential elections.
2002: Israeli troops and tanks depart the West Bank city of Ramallah, freeing Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat after more than a month of confinement in his compound.
2003: Freedom Forum's Newseum, a Washington-based foundation, dedicated to free speech and a free press, adds the names of 31 journalists killed in the line of duty the previous year to a rainbow-hued glass memorial.
2008: Opposition Leader Morgan Tsvangirai wins 47.9 per cent of the vote in Zimbabwe's presidential elections — not enough to avoid a run-off against President Robert Mugabe.
2013: Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel says US is rethinking its opposition to arming Syrian rebels who have been locked in a civil war with the Syrian regime for more than two years, becoming the first top official to publicly acknowledge the reassessment.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS
Catherine the Great, Empress of Russia (1729-1796); Theodor Herzl, Hungarian journalist, founder of Zionism (1860-1904); Baron Manfred von Richthofen, World War I German fighter ace (1892-1918); Alan Marshall, Australian author (1902-1984); Bing Crosby, US actor-singer (1904-1977); King Faisal II, last king of Iraq (1935-1958); Roscoe Lee Browne, US actor (1925-2007): Bianca Jagger, Nicaraguan actress, socialite (1945- ); Stephen Daldry, director (1960- ); Lily Allen, British pop singer (1985- )
— AP
