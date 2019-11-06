This Day In History — November- 6
Today is the 301st day of 2019. There are 55 days left in the year.
TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT
2013: US student Amanda Knox's defence gets a boost when a new DNA test on a kitchen knife fails to conclusively prove it was the murder weapon used to kill her British roommate.
OTHER EVENTS
1860: Abraham Lincoln is elected president of the United States.
1913: Mohandas K Gandhi is arrested as he leads a protest march of Indian miners in South Africa.
1942: Tidal wave kills 10,000 people in Bengal, India.
1955: South Africa quits the United Nations General Assembly and its committees for the rest of the 10th session after the assembly adopts a resolution expressing “concern” over South Africa's apartheid policy.
1962: UN General Assembly calls for economic sanctions against South Africa because of its racial policies.
1970: Italy formally recognises China.
1971: The World Synod of Roman Catholic Bishops ends a stormy meeting at Vatican, divided on the question of whether married men may become priests.
1976: Guerrilla warfare in Rhodesia (what later became Zimbabwe) is endorsed by leaders of neighbouring black countries at a meeting in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania.
1981: The Swedish Government releases a Soviet submarine that ran aground 11 days earlier in restricted Swedish waters near a naval base. Sweden announces an investigation had concluded the submarine was probably carrying nuclear warheads.
1984: US Republican President Ronald Reagan wins re-election to a second term by a landslide over Democrat Walter F Mondale.
1991: The last of more than 700 Kuwaiti oil wells set on fire by Iraqi forces during the Persian Gulf war are doused, as firefighting teams complete in eight months a job oil officials estimated would take more than two years.
1993: Georgian troops seize Zugdidi, last stronghold of rebels loyal to ousted President Zviad Gamsakhurdia.
1994: Rescuers struggle to reach villages and families trapped under the rubble of collapsed houses amid the devastation caused by heavy flooding across southern Europe.
1996: About 1,000 people are killed when a cyclone hits Andhra Pradesh State in southern India. It is the deadliest cyclone in India since 1977, when more than 10,000 people were killed, also in Andhra Pradesh.
1997: Severe flooding kills 31 people in western Spain and eastern Portugal.
1998: Paul Kagame, Rwanda's vice-president and minister of defence, admits Rwandan troops were aiding a rebellion in neighbouring Congo aimed at ousting that country's leader, President Laurent Kabila.
1999: Australians, refusing to shake their colonial past, reject a referendum to make their nation the world's 147th republic and drop Britain's queen as their head of state.
2000: Surgeons in London begin to separate conjoined twin girls in a long and complex operation that ends up killing one baby to give her sister a chance for a longer life.
2001: Germany's Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder pledges up to 3,900 German troops for the US war on terrorism, pushing the nation toward its most far-reaching military participation since World War II.
2002: The UN children's agency (UNICEF) says one woman dies every 20 minutes in Afghanistan because of complications during pregnancy or childbirth — a maternal mortality rate that ranks among the highest in the world.
2005: Grenade-tossing attackers in Somalia's capital set upon the prime minister, a day after two boatloads of the increasingly bold pirates plying its seas tried to seize a cruise ship carrying Western tourists.
2006: A German utility confirms it caused a weekend outage that left millions of people in several countries without power, but denies that the blackout revealed a lack of investment in Europe's power grids.
2007: Astronomers say a new planet has been discovered orbiting a sun-like star 41 light years away, making it the first known planetary quintet outside our solar system.
2008: Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck becomes Bhutan's first king since its transformation to democracy.
2009: Prime Minister Gordon Brown warns Afghanistan's Government to take action against corruption, saying he would not risk more British lives there unless it reforms.
2010: A Yemeni judge orders police to find a radical US-born cleric “dead or alive” after the al-Qaeda-linked preacher fails to appear at his trial for his role in the killing of foreigners.
2011: Greece's embattled prime minister and main opposition leader agree to form an interim government to ensure the country's new European debt deal, capping a week of political turmoil that saw Greece face a catastrophic default that threatened its euro membership and roiled international markets.
2012: Vladimir Putin fires his defence minister over a corruption scandal but questions remain about what really was behind the downfall over a man who has overseen the most radical defence reform in Russia in decades.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS
John Philip Sousa, US composer (1854-1937); James Jones, US novelist (1921-1977); Mike Nichols, US theatrical director-producer (1931-2014); Sally Field, US actress (1946- ); Maria Shriver, US journalist and former first lady in California (1955- ); Rebecca Romijn-Stamos, US supermodel/actress (1972- )
— AP
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy