This Day History — November 7
Today is the 311th day of 2018. There are 54 days left in the year.
TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT
2007: More than 30 surgeons in southern India complete a gruelling 24-hour operation on Lakshmi, a two-year-old girl born with four arms and four legs. Doctors remove her extra limbs, salvage her organs and rebuild her pelvis area.
OTHER EVENTS
1874: The Republican Party is symbolised as an elephant in a cartoon drawn by Thomas Nast in Harper's Weekly magazine.
1916: Republican Jeannette Rankin of Montana becomes the first woman elected to the US Congress.
1917: Bolsheviks seize the Winter Palace in St Petersburg during the October Revolution. According to the Julian calendar, still in use in Russia, the date was October 25.
1919: Socialists depose the king of Bavaria, ending the rule of one of Europe's oldest dynasties, and proclaim a republic.
1944: US President Franklin D Roosevelt wins an unprecedented fourth term in office, defeating Thomas E Dewey.
1956: Britain and Frence declare a ceasefire in Egypt, but Britain says it will evacuate troops only on arrival of UN Emergency Force.
1967: Carl Stokes is elected the first black mayor of a major city — Cleveland, Ohio.
1972: Richard M Nixon is re-elected as US president.
1973: United States and Egypt announce they will resume diplomatic relations and exchange ambassadors; Congress overrides US President Richard M Nixon's veto of the War Powers Act, which limits a chief executive's power to wage war without congressional approval.
1987: Tunisia's President Habib Bourguiba is removed from office by his prime minister who says the 84-year-old leader is senile.
1988: Powerful earthquake just inside China's mountainous southern border kills 600 people.
1990: Shots are fired near Mikhail Gorbachev during Soviet Union's Revolution Day parade; Irish voters elect a radical feminist to presidency.
1991: Basketball star Magic Johnson announces he has tested positive for the AIDS virus and will retire.
1992: King Hussein of Jordan tells Iraqis it is time to put an end to the Government of Saddam Hussein.
1993: Palestinian gunmen fire on a rabbi's car and Jewish settlers in the occupied territories riot.
1995: Three American servicemen plead guilty to raping a 12-year-old Okinawan schoolgirl. The attack outrages the Japanese and strains ties between Japan and the United States.
1996: A Nigerian airliner carrying 141 people crashes into swamp land east of Lagos, killing all aboard.
1997: Kenyan President Daniel arap Moi signs a package of reforms aimed at making Kenya a multiparty democracy.
1998: Colombian soldiers pull out from a region the size of Switzerland, the Government's boldest concession to rebels in 34 years of civil war.
2000: Americans choose Republican George W Bush as president over Democratic Vice-President Al Gore by 537 votes. The results of the election were not known for more than a month because of a dispute over the vote count in Florida.
2004: Egypt denies it has a secret nuclear weapons programme in an angry response to reports that the UN atomic watchdog agency is investigating the discovery of plutonium particles near an Egyptian nuclear facility.
2005: Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori is arrested in Chile on charges involving corruption and massacres, as he returns home to run for re-election after five years as a protected exile in Japan. Fujimori, target of an international arrest warrant, faces extradition to Peru.
2009: Lebanon's Syrian-backed factions finally agree on a unity government proposed by their pro-Western rivals, ending a four-month deadlock in the deeply divided country.
2011: Michael Jackson's doctor is convicted of involuntary manslaughter after a trial that painted him as a reckless caregiver who administered a lethal dose of a powerful anaesthetic that killed the pop star.
2013: Yasser Arafat's mysterious death in 2004 turns into a whodunnit after Swiss scientists who examined his remains say the Palestinian leader was probably poisoned with radioactive polonium.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS
Marie Curie, French scientist (1867-1934); Leon Trotsky, Russian revolutionary, (1879-1940); Billy Graham, US evangelist (1918-2018); Joan Sutherland, Australian soprano (1926-2010); Joni Mitchell, Canadian folk singer (1943- ); Christopher Knight, US actor (1957- )
—AP
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy