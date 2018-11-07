This Day History — November 7

Today is the 311th day of 2018. There are 54 days left in the year.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT

2007: More than 30 surgeons in southern India complete a gruelling 24-hour operation on Lakshmi, a two-year-old girl born with four arms and four legs. Doctors remove her extra limbs, salvage her organs and rebuild her pelvis area.

OTHER EVENTS

1874: The Republican Party is symbolised as an elephant in a cartoon drawn by Thomas Nast in Harper's Weekly magazine.

1916: Republican Jeannette Rankin of Montana becomes the first woman elected to the US Congress.

1917: Bolsheviks seize the Winter Palace in St Petersburg during the October Revolution. According to the Julian calendar, still in use in Russia, the date was October 25.

1919: Socialists depose the king of Bavaria, ending the rule of one of Europe's oldest dynasties, and proclaim a republic.

1944: US President Franklin D Roosevelt wins an unprecedented fourth term in office, defeating Thomas E Dewey.

1956: Britain and Frence declare a ceasefire in Egypt, but Britain says it will evacuate troops only on arrival of UN Emergency Force.

1967: Carl Stokes is elected the first black mayor of a major city — Cleveland, Ohio.

1972: Richard M Nixon is re-elected as US president.

1973: United States and Egypt announce they will resume diplomatic relations and exchange ambassadors; Congress overrides US President Richard M Nixon's veto of the War Powers Act, which limits a chief executive's power to wage war without congressional approval.

1987: Tunisia's President Habib Bourguiba is removed from office by his prime minister who says the 84-year-old leader is senile.

1988: Powerful earthquake just inside China's mountainous southern border kills 600 people.

1990: Shots are fired near Mikhail Gorbachev during Soviet Union's Revolution Day parade; Irish voters elect a radical feminist to presidency.

1991: Basketball star Magic Johnson announces he has tested positive for the AIDS virus and will retire.

1992: King Hussein of Jordan tells Iraqis it is time to put an end to the Government of Saddam Hussein.

1993: Palestinian gunmen fire on a rabbi's car and Jewish settlers in the occupied territories riot.

1995: Three American servicemen plead guilty to raping a 12-year-old Okinawan schoolgirl. The attack outrages the Japanese and strains ties between Japan and the United States.

1996: A Nigerian airliner carrying 141 people crashes into swamp land east of Lagos, killing all aboard.

1997: Kenyan President Daniel arap Moi signs a package of reforms aimed at making Kenya a multiparty democracy.

1998: Colombian soldiers pull out from a region the size of Switzerland, the Government's boldest concession to rebels in 34 years of civil war.

2000: Americans choose Republican George W Bush as president over Democratic Vice-President Al Gore by 537 votes. The results of the election were not known for more than a month because of a dispute over the vote count in Florida.

2004: Egypt denies it has a secret nuclear weapons programme in an angry response to reports that the UN atomic watchdog agency is investigating the discovery of plutonium particles near an Egyptian nuclear facility.

2005: Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori is arrested in Chile on charges involving corruption and massacres, as he returns home to run for re-election after five years as a protected exile in Japan. Fujimori, target of an international arrest warrant, faces extradition to Peru.

2009: Lebanon's Syrian-backed factions finally agree on a unity government proposed by their pro-Western rivals, ending a four-month deadlock in the deeply divided country.

2011: Michael Jackson's doctor is convicted of involuntary manslaughter after a trial that painted him as a reckless caregiver who administered a lethal dose of a powerful anaesthetic that killed the pop star.

2013: Yasser Arafat's mysterious death in 2004 turns into a whodunnit after Swiss scientists who examined his remains say the Palestinian leader was probably poisoned with radioactive polonium.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Marie Curie, French scientist (1867-1934); Leon Trotsky, Russian revolutionary, (1879-1940); Billy Graham, US evangelist (1918-2018); Joan Sutherland, Australian soprano (1926-2010); Joni Mitchell, Canadian folk singer (1943- ); Christopher Knight, US actor (1957- )

—AP