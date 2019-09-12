This Day in History - September 12
Today is the 255th day of 2019. There are 110 days left in the year.
TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT
1988: Hurricane Gilbert slams into Jamaica with torrential rains and winds of 233 kph (145 mph), killing 45 people and causing damage estimated at $1 billion.
OTHER EVENTS
1609: English explorer Henry Hudson sails into the New York river that now bears his name.
1801: Alexander I of Russia announces annexation of Georgia.
1848: Switzerland adopts new constitution as a federal union with strong central government.
1938: In a speech in Nuremberg, Adolf Hitler demands self-determination for the Sudeten Germans in Czechoslovakia.
1943: German paratroopers take Benito Mussolini from the hotel where he is being held by the Italian Government.
1953: Nikita Khrushchev becomes first secretary of the Soviet Communist Party.
1958: The US Supreme Court, in Cooper v Aaron, unanimously rules that Arkansas officials who were resisting public school desegregation orders could not disregard the high court's rulings.
1959: Soviet Union launches Luna 2, the first spacecraft to reach the moon.
1964: Dissident army officers try unsuccessfully to overthrow Government of South Vietnam.
1970: Palestinian guerrillas blow up three hijacked airliners in Jordan.
1974: Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia is deposed by a military junta.
1977: South African black student leader Steven Biko dies while in police custody, triggering an international outcry.
1980: Turkish military seizes power and keeps it until 1983.
1987: Communist rebels battle troops in fierce fighting near Manila.
1990: President Alberto Fujimori's Government turns down a US offer of $35.9 million for anti-drug counterinsurgency operations in Peru.
1991: Scores of Iraqi soldiers along the Iraq-Saudi Arabian border are buried alive by US tanks that pushed tons of sand and earth into their trenches during the Persian Gulf war.
1992: Abimael Guzman, the shadowy founder of bloody Maoist guerrilla movement the Shining Path, is captured in a safe house in Lima, Peru.
1993: Rebel Serbs in Croatia launch rocket attacks against targets near the capital.
1994: In Poland, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) soldiers and former Eastern Bloc nations hold first joint manoeuvres.
1995: The Belarusian military shoots down a helium balloon during an international race, killing its two American pilots.
1996: Taliban rebels consolidate their hold on the strategic eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad.
1997: Six Lebanese soldiers and one civilian are killed when Israel launches rockets at Lebanese army positions in south Lebanon.
1998: Azem Hajdari, a leading Albanian Opposition lawmaker, is assassinated by an unidentified gunmen.
1999: Indonesia says it will accept a peacekeeping force in East Timor, which was ravaged by Indonesian-controlled militias after residents voted for independence.
2000: A suspected car bomb rips through an underground garage in the Jakarta Stock Exchange building, killing 15 people and injuring dozens more.
2001: After the collapse of the Twin Towers, US President George W Bush addresses a national audience to declare America is under attack and the United States will use all its resources to defeat terrorism.
2003: The UN Security Council votes to lift sanctions against Libya that had been in place for 11 years as a response to the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland.
2004: Hurricane Ivan heads toward western Cuba and the south-eastern United States after battering the Cayman Islands with ferocious 150-mph (240-kph) winds, killing at least 60 across the Caribbean.
2005: Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe quietly adopts constitutional changes that make it easier for the State to seize private property and prevent opponents from travelling abroad to criticise his 25-year rule.
2006: Syrian guards foil an attempt by suspected al-Qaeda-linked militants to blow up the US Embassy in Damascus, exchanging fire outside the compound's walls.
2007: Authorities confirm a new foot-and-mouth outbreak on the outskirts of London, just days after the Government lifted livestock restrictions following the appearance of the devastating disease last month.
2009: About 50 civilians, security forces and militants die in a wave of violence around Afghanistan, including a bomb that leaves 14 Afghan travellers dead in one of the country's most dangerous regions.
2010: Chile's mining minister acknowledges that a problem has stalled the most advanced of three tunnels being drilled to 33 miners trapped underground and says officials might have to restart the bore hole in another location.
2011: A leaking gasoline pipeline explodes, sending flames racing through a slum in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi slum and kills at least 75 people.
2012: A mob armed with guns and grenades launches a fiery attack on the US Consulate in Benghazi, Libya, killing the US ambassador and three other Americans.
2017: Crews work to repair the lone highway connecting the Florida Keys, where 25 per cent of the homes were feared to have been destroyed by Hurricane Irma; more than nine million Floridians, or nearly half the state's population, were still without power in the late-summer heat. Gay rights pioneer Edith Windsor, whose landmark Supreme Court case struck down parts of a federal anti-gay-marriage law, dies in New York at the age of 88.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS
France's King Francis I (1494-1547); Herbert Henry Asquith, British prime minister (1852-1928); Maurice Chevalier, French actor-entertainer (1888- 1971); Alfred Knopf, US publisher (1892-1984); Jesse Owens, US athlete (1913-1980); Ian Holm, English actor (1931- ); Linda Gray, US actress (1940- )
