'A stroke of luck' to be on global cruise during pandemic

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — For Spanish traveller Carlos PayŠ, being on an around-the-globe luxury cruise while the rest of world scurried into their homes for fear of the COVID-19 pandemic was beyond surreal. It was “a stroke of good luck”.

Now, his trip inside the virus-free bubble that the Costa Deliziosa cruise ship became on its 15-week odyssey is coming to an end. The boat is steaming toward Barcelona, Spain, where it will make its first port of call today after 35 days of continuous sailing with no human contact with the outside world.

“It was not surreal. It was incredible,” PayŠ told The Associated Press by text message on Saturday evening. “We have family in our home countries. The news that was arriving from home was causing us all a lot of worry and grief. For us, it was a stroke of good luck to be where we were.”

PayŠ, who was travelling with his wife, said when news started to reach the boat of the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in their native Spain, their first desire was to get home to their two grown children in their home town of Valencia.

But with ports denying the boat entry, they have had to temper their concern with the amenities on-board.

Unlike other cruise ships that suffered outbreaks and were often put in quarantine to protect port cities, the Costa Deliziosa has found no cases of COVID-19, according to its owner, Italian cruise company Costa Crociere. So the boat's 1,831 passengers were free to use the ship's facilities and entertainment.

PayŠ said that the ship, which set sail from Venice in early January, stopped making ports of call after leaving western Australia last month.

He said that the passengers' last chance to touch land was in Perth, where they docked after “70 wonderful days” of crossing the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

That was when the World Health Organization alerted of the pandemic in March. From that point the ship made only technical and refuelling stops, before the journey back toward the Mediterranean, which took it through the Suez Canal, according to the company.

“Of course, for those of us who have children in Spain, we would have preferred to return,” PayŠ said. “Other passengers, on the other hand, given their old age, wanted to stay on-board knowing that the boat was safe and secure.”

A company spokesman said a passenger left the ship earlier in the week in Marsala, Sicily, for health issues and had a COVID-19 test, which was negative. Costa said the passengers were confined to their cabins only for the period until the ship heard back that the ill guest who got off in Sicily had tested negative. It didn't say how long that period lasted.

The Costa Deliziosa, a nearly 300-metre (1,000-foot) vessel, will disembark 168 Spanish passengers today at Barcelona's port. Then it will head to its final destination, Genoa, Italy, where it is expected to let off the remaining passengers, Italians and those of other nationalities, on Wednesday. The Costa Deliziosa was originally due to return to Venice on April 26.

French authorities had rebuffed a request by Costa for permission to disembark several hundred passengers from France and nearby countries at Marseilles.

“The health situation on-board the ships, with 1,814 guests and 898 members of the crew, doesn't present any problem for public health and no case of COVID-19,” Costa's statement said.

Last month, two other Costa cruise ships pulled into Italian ports, including one that earlier had aboard passengers who tested positive for COVID-19 before being disembarked in France.

It is unclear if or where the passengers who were due to finally step on land after weeks of sailing aboard the Costa Deliziosa would be quarantined as a precaution.

What is clear is that PayŠ and the other passengers are returning to a new reality of home confinement, face masks, and even more worry.