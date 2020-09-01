'This is a lot more on my shoulders'

LOUISIANA, United States (AP) — In a matter of hours last week, Hurricane Laura tore through the tyre shop Layla Winbush's family started just under a year ago, reducing most of it to rubble and scattering hundreds of tyres across the lot. The storm also damaged her home, which now reeks of mould.

Federal and state officials are now on the ground to help residents with home repairs and hotel stays. But Winbush said she feels alone, particularly after seeing a video of President Donald Trump, who visited the area Saturday, joking with Gulf Coast officials that they could sell copies of his signature for US$10,000.

“We can't depend on the president. We can't depend on nobody,” she said. “We'll just take what we have and get it done.”

As evacuated Lake Charles residents began returning home, many worried that they wouldn't have enough support from both the federal and state governments as they face a rebuilding process certain to take several months, if not longer.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Sunday warned that residents were in for a long recovery.

“We're going to be working really, really hard on the power outages, on the water systems, on the housing,” he said at a news conference. “But none of this is going to be easy. It's not going to happen as quickly as most people would like, for sure.”

Crews were starting to take chainsaws to fallen trees and patch roofs, but most homes in Lake Charles wrecked by the storm were still untouched. The category 4 hurricane, which made landfall Thursday just south of Lake Charles near Cameron, Louisiana, before abating nearly 12 hours later, packed 150-mph (240-kph) winds and a storm surge that officials said was as high as 15 feet (4.5 metres) in some areas.

So far, 18 deaths in Texas and Louisiana have been attributed to the storm; more than half of those people were killed by carbon monoxide poisoning from the unsafe operation of generators.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) sent hundreds of workers to the region to help with search and rescue and other efforts. As of Sunday more than 52,500 people had applied for FEMA assistance, and the agency had conducted just more than 200 home inspections and distributed more than US$650,000 in assistance, said Tony Robinson, FEMA's administrator for the region. The Louisiana National Guard, meanwhile, had handed out hundreds of thousands of bottles of water and meals and about 14,000 tarps, the governor said.

But the needs were substantial. In hard-hit Calcasieu Parish some waited hours in line for tarps, water and other supplies at distribution sites, said parish spokesperson Tom Hoefer. The entire parish had been without power and in many areas, including the parish seat of Lake Charles that's home to more than 78,000 people, water had not been flowing from taps, he said. Several residents Sunday said the water supply was still intermittent.

Crews will have to rebuild hundreds of transmission towers along with resetting downed power poles and lines, clearing debris and assessing damage, said Scott Aaronson, vice-president of security and preparedness for the Edison Electric Institute, the association of investor-owned electric companies in the US. The association said roughly 409,000 customers were still without power late Sunday as a result of the storm.

Insured losses to properties in the US will be near US$9 billion, according to projections from a Boston-based disaster modelling firm. That includes wind and storm surge damage to residential, commercial and industrial properties and automobiles, Karen Clark & Co said. There were an estimated US$200 million in insured losses in the Caribbean, the company estimates.