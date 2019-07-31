2 dead, 2 wounded in Walmart shooting

MISSISSIPPI, USA — (AP) — A gunman described as a disgruntled Walmart employee fatally shot two co-workers and wounded a police officer before he was shot and arrested yesterday morning at a Walmart store in northern Mississippi, authorities said.

DeSoto County District Attorney John Champion said 39-year-old Martez Terrell Abram shot a Southaven police officer, but he was protected by a bulletproof vest and only suffered minor injuries. Southaven Police Chief Macon Moore said a second Southaven officer shot Abram, who underwent surgery at a hospital in neighbouring Memphis, Tennessee.

The people killed were Walmart employees, Moore said. Employees told The Associated Press that the first was shot in the parking lot, and the second was shot inside the store.

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite described the suspect as a disgruntled worker with a grievance against his employer. Abram, a Southaven resident, had been suspended from the store in recent days after he showed a knife to a co-worker. A police report had been filed, but Champion said Abram didn't appear to have threatened the co-worker and criminal charges weren't being pursued.

“It wasn't an accident,” said Travis Jones, an overnight stocker who was working when he heard shots. “He knew what he was doing when he came in there.”

Jones said he saw the body of store manager Anthony Brown on the floor as they ran out of the store. “It was an ugly scene,” he said. DeSoto County Coroner Joshua Pounders said 40-year-old Brown, an Olive Branch resident, appears to have died from a gunshot wound.

Nicholas Gales said the other slain worker was his brother, 38-year-old Brandon Gales of Hernando. Jones called Brandon Gales his best friend and an “all-around good guy”, saying he was the father of multiple children.

The shooting about 6:30 am brought a massive police response to the shopping complex, at a busy exit off Interstate 55 in Southaven, a suburb of 55,000 people.

“Our police really showed their guts today,” Musselwhite said, noting Southaven officers recently undertook active shooter training. “If it hadn't been for their efforts there would have been more lives lost.”