2nd major snowstorm in a week blankets US north-east
NEW YORK, United States (AP) — The north-eastern United States braced for a major snowstorm yesterday, less than a week after a storm dumped as much as two feet on the region.
The National Weather Service predicted around up to eight inches of snow in New York City and two to four inches in Washington, DC.
Forecasters predicted several inches of snow would fall along the New England coast, saying the precise amount would depend on how quickly the storm moved through the region.
Large, fluffy fakes began falling in Rhode Island late yesterday morning, prompting local governments to enact street parking bans and warn of poor travel conditions for the rest of the day.
Weather service forecaster Bob Oravec said a mix of snow and rain would move northward up the East Coast. “It is a fast-moving storm,” Oravec said.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said yesterday's snowfall, which started at around 9:00 am in the city, would not close COVID-19 vaccination sites.
The massive snowstorm that hit the region on February 1 forced the postponement of hundreds of vaccination appointments in New York and elsewhere.
