30 dead, 3,500 displaced

Horizonte Belo, Brazil— An aerial view of the overflowing Das Velhas River in Sabara, Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, yesterday, after heavy rains.



At least 30 people have been killed in two days of intense storms in south-eastern Brazil, the Minas Gerais state Civil Defense office said.



Seventeen people are also missing, seven injured, and some 3,500 have been forced out of their homes following a series of landslides and building collapses. (Photo: AFP)

