PHOTO: Drive-thru Ash Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS, United States — A clergy member from Munholland United Methodist Church spreads ashes on the forehead of a congregant in the drive-thru Ash Wednesday prayer and imposition of ashes yesterday in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Ash Wednesday marks the start of the Lenten period leading up to Easter, when Christians believe Jesus was resurrected. The event was held with COVID-19 safety precautions in mind, as ashes were administered with a long Q-tip instead of by hand.

(Photo: AFP)