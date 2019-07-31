A child does it!

CALIFORNIA, USA (AP) — A gunman cut through a fence at a popular California garlic festival and turned to a tent where the Honey Ladies were selling their habanero and garlic honey. He shot and wounded the business owner and her husband, but thanks to a 10-year-old girl, their young son escaped harm, witnesses say.

Candice Marquez and another woman had stepped away from the stand they were working Sunday with her boss, Wendy Towner, and Towner's husband, Francisco. She heard what she thought were fireworks, then saw a gunman heading toward their tent.

“We were the only ones right there. He had a straight shot for both of us. I've never been so scared,” Marquez told The Associated Press.

More terrifying, children were still in the tent. But Marquez said her niece sprang into action, dragging her boss' 3-year-old son out of harm's way.

“She was brave. She grabbed him and put him under a table,” she said.

Troy Towner wrote on a fund-raising page he set up for his sister that the girl's actions probably saved his nephew's life.

It's one of the stories of heroism that emerged from the violence that tore through the last day of the Gilroy Garlic Festival, leaving a 6-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and a young man from New York dead.

As the gunfire erupted Sunday, 13-year-old Keyla Salazar stayed back to keep pace with a relative who uses a cane. The girl was hit.

“If Keyla hadn't been there, her stepfather's mother would have been shot,” said her aunt Katiuska Vargas.

Keyla's stepfather also was shot and wounded as he went back for her, Vargas said.

Her aunt described Keyla as a hardworking student who loved drawing and video games and wanted to become an animator.

The Northern California community of Gilroy known for growing garlic and celebrating the prized, pungent crop at one of the largest food fairs in the United States is rallying around the victims — and each other. They vowed at a vigil Monday not to let 19-year-old gunman Santino William Legan tear them down.

Authorities were searching yesterday for Legan's motive, including combing his social media, where he posted just before the shooting. They say he appeared to fire at random and that police patrolling the event responded within a minute and killed Legan as he turned the weapon on them.

On the day of the attack, Legan urged his Instagram followers to read a 19th century book popular with white supremacists on extremist websites. He also complained about overcrowding towns and paving open space to make room for “hordes” of Latinos and Silicon Valley whites.

Legan posted a photo from the festival minutes before opening fire, saying, “Come get wasted on overpriced” items. His since-deleted Instagram account says he is Italian and Iranian.

He legally purchased a military-style rifle this month in Nevada, where he had been staying recently.