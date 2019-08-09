America bleeds again

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (AP) — A man “full of anger” stabbed, slashed and robbed his way across two Southern California cities in a bloody rampage that killed four people and wounded two others who were apparently targeted at random.

The police said the 33-year-old man from the city of Garden Grove carried out violent attacks and robberies at business areas and killed two men at his own apartment complex during the two-hour wave of violence Wednesday.

He was arrested as he walked out of a convenience store in the neighbouring city Santa Ana, dropping a knife and a gun he had taken from a security guard he had just killed.

The violence appeared to be random and the only known motives seem to be “robbery, hate, homicide”, Garden Grove police Lt Carl Whitney told reporters.

“We know this guy was full of anger and he harmed a lot of people tonight,” said Whitney.

The attacker, whose name was slated to be released late yesterday, and four of the victims were described as Hispanic, while two victims were described as Caucasian, police said in a statement. Initially, all had been described as Hispanic.

The two people who were wounded were listed in stable condition and were expected to survive.

One of the dead was identified by his son as a hard-working immigrant originally from Romania.

Erwin Hauprich said in a telephone interview that his father, Helmuth Hauprich, 62, called him Wednesday afternoon and told him his Garden Grove apartment had been burglarised. The father said his passport, green card, sword collection and even a dining table were taken.

Erwin Hauprich said his father never called back and he went to check on him after hearing there had been a stabbing at the complex.

A police officer told him that Helmuth Hauprich had been taken to the hospital, where he died, the son said. He said he was told his father's roommate was killed in the apartment.

A body was removed from the complex by stretcher late yesterday morning.

Police said surveillance cameras caught some of the carnage.

“We have video showing him attacking these people and conducting these murders,” Whitney said.

Whitney said the man lived in a Garden Grove apartment building where he stabbed two men during some kind of confrontation. One man died inside an apartment and another was found wounded on a balcony and died at a hospital.

The brutal and puzzling attack came just days after a pair of mass shootings in Texas and Ohio left 31 people dead and the nation stunned.

The shooter in El Paso, Texas, apparently posted an anti-immigrant screed before killing 22 people at a Walmart last Saturday. Less than a day later, a man opened fire on a Dayton, Ohio, entertainment district, killing nine people before police shot him dead.