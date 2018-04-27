PHOTO: Armenia protest

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Supporters of Armenia's protest leader Nikol Pashinyan attend a rally in downtown Yerevan, yesterday. The Armenian parliament on Thursday called for an extraordinary session next week to vote on a new prime minister after the country was plunged into a political crisis with the abrupt resignation of its leader. Serzh Sargsyan, who ruled the country for 10 years, surprised many when he stepped down as prime minister Monday amid massive anti-government protests. Parliament said a vote will be held May 1 to elect a new leader, potentially leading the way out of the post-Soviet nation's biggest political crisis in years.