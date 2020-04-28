Authorities search for COVID-19 patients who fled hospital

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) — Haitian health authorities yesterday appealed for information leading to the whereabouts of five people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and fled a hospital here on Sunday.

Ministry of Public Health spokesman Dr Denis Jean confirmed that the five people, who tested positive for COVID-19, fled from Sainte Thérèse de Hinche hospital, built in the 1930s by US Marines.

“If we do not quickly find these people they risk infecting a lot of people,” he warned.

Last week a Haitian national, who had been deported from the United States and who tested positive for the virus that has killed more than 200,000 people worldwide, fled from an isolation centre here.

Secretary of state for communication, Eddy Jackson Alexis said the escapee poses a threat to national security.

Haitian health officials have said that six people have died since the virus was first detected here on March 19, and that the number of active cases now stands at 60.