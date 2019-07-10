Bahrain records hottest June in more than 100 years
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Bahrain has recorded temperatures that make the month of June the hottest ever experienced in the Arab Gulf country in more than a century.
Summers in the Arabian Peninsula are consistently hot and humid, with people bunkering indoors for the better part of at least five months. The Bahrain News Agency's report on Tuesday, however, shows temperatures are soaring even higher.
Bahrain's Meteorological Directorate says the average temperature in June was 36.3 Celsius (97.3 Fahrenheit), about 3.9 degrees Celsius (7 degrees Fahrenheit) above the long-term normal for that month.
The report said June had the highest average temperatures for that month since 1902, with 20 days recording temperatures exceeding 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit). The hottest day clocked in at 45.3 Celsius (113 Fahrenheit). Humidity levels were on average about 40%.
