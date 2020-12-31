Biden nominates first female deputy defense secretary
WASHINGTON, United States, (AFP) — President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Kathleen Hicks to be deputy secretary of defense, making her the first woman to hold the number two position in the Pentagon if she is confirmed by the Senate.
Hicks, who is heading Biden's transition team at the Pentagon, served in the Defense Department under former President Barack Obama, including as deputy undersecretary of defense for strategy, plans, and forces.
She is currently at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank in Washington.
Biden, who takes office on January 20, also named another civilian, Colin Kahl, who also served in the Obama Administration, to a senior Pentagon post.
Kahl was nominated to be undersecretary of defense for policy.
“They know the Pentagon inside and out and are well-positioned to take on the full sweep of challenges facing our armed forces,” Biden said in a statement, including “restoring our alliances”.
Biden has nominated a retired general, Lloyd Austin, to be defense secretary.
Another woman, Christine Fox, served as acting deputy secretary of defense for six months under Obama until her retirement in 2014 but she was not put up for Senate confirmation.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy