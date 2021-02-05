Biden signals reset of US foreign policy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Asserting a broad reset of American foreign policy, President Joe Biden said yesterday that he would halt the withdrawal of US troops stationed in Germany, end support for Saudi Arabia's military offensive in Yemen and make support for LBTGQ rights a cornerstone of diplomacy.

In his first visit to the State Department as president, Biden called for a return to the “grounding wire of our global power”. He sought to buck up the diplomatic corps, many of whom were discouraged by the policies and tone of former President Donald Trump.

“America is back. Diplomacy is back,” Biden said in brief remarks to the State Department staff. “You are the centre of all that I intend to do. You are the heart of it. We're going to rebuild our alliances”

With Biden's most public diplomatic effort of his young presidency, White House officials said he was hoping to send an unambiguous signal to the world that the United States is ready to resume its role as a global leader after four years in which Trump pressed an “America First” agenda.

Trump last year, despite congressional resistance, announced plans to redeploy about 9,500 of the roughly 34,500 US troops stationed in Germany, which hosts key American military facilities like the Ramstein Air Base and the headquarters for US European Command and US Africa Command.

Trump announced the pull-back after repeatedly accusing Germany of not paying enough for its own defence, calling the long-time NATO ally “delinquent” for failing to spend two per cent of its GDP on defence, the alliance benchmark.

No reductions or changes have been made to US troop levels since Trump's announcement. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin hinted at a likely reconsideration of the order in a conversation with his German counterpart last week, chief Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

Hours before Biden's State Department visit, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan announced Biden would also issue a presidential memorandum that will address protecting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer individuals worldwide.

As a candidate, Biden pledged to prioritize LGBQT rights on the international stage, promising to use “America's full range of diplomatic tools” to promote equality.

During yesterday's visit to the State Department, officials said, Biden also planned to announce that he will increase the cap on the number of refugees allowed into the United States to more than eight times the level at which the Trump Administration left it.

Trump drastically reduced the cap to only 15,000. Biden's plan would raise it to 125,000, surpassing the ceiling set by President Barack Obama before he left office by 15,000.

The timing of Biden's visit so early in his term is deliberate, as much symbolic as it is a nod to his interest in foreign policy and his years as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee when he represented Delaware.

Trump had waited more than a year to visit the department, making his first appearance only for the swearing-in of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in 2018, and repeatedly assailed it as part of a “deep state” out to undermine his Administration.

Trump denigrated and dismissed its employees and unsuccessfully tried over multiple years to slash its budget by up to 35per cent.

He was greeted by employees eager to hear that diplomacy has returned to the top of the presidential agenda and that the expertise of long-serving foreign service officers will be valued.

“I promise I will have your back,” Biden told the department staff. “And I expect you to have the back of the American people.”

Although Biden's first nominations and appointments to senior positions at State have trended heavily toward political appointees, the president and Blinken have pledged to promote career staffers.

To that end, the Biden administration is set to name a long-time US diplomat for the Middle East, Tim Lenderking, as its special envoy in Yemen.

Lenderking, a career foreign service member, has served in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and other countries in the Middle East and elsewhere.