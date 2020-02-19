Boy,11, reportedly commits suicide Said upset after told to turn TV off and go to bed

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Police are investigating the death of an 11-year-old schoolboy, who is reported to have committed suicide after being told by his parents to stop watching television and go to bed.

Media reports said that the child, a fourth standard primary school pupil, was rushed to the Couva District Health Facility on Monday night by his father after he was found in the bedroom with a cord around his neck.

The child was pronounced dead at the facility.

The police said they were informed that the child's parents had sent him to bed after telling him he had school to attend the next day.

The parents said that he became angry and went into his bedroom. An autopsy was scheduled for later yesterday.