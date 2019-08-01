Britain doubles Brexit funding for 2019
LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Britain will provide an extra £2.1 billion (US$2.6 billion, 2.3 billion euros) to prepare for leaving the European Union (EU), with or without a deal, doubling its current 2019 budget, the Government announced yesterday.
Finance Minister Sajid Javid will immediately release £1.1 billion to “prepare critical areas” for departing the bloc on October 31 with a further £1 billion available “should it be needed”, his department said in a statement.
The extra cash will be used to launch a public information campaign and “accelerate preparations at the border, support business readiness and ensure the supply of critical medicines”, it added.
New Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to take Britain out of the EU on October 31, even if it means leaving without a deal, despite warnings that it could trigger economic chaos.
Britain has now made £6.3 billion available to prepare for Brexit, including £4.2 billion for 2019, after previous Finance Minster Philip Hammond made £2.1 billion available in his budget last October.
“With 92 days until the UK leaves the European Union it's vital that we intensify our planning to ensure we are ready,” said Javid.
“If we can't get a good deal, we'll have to leave without one. This additional £2.1 billion will ensure we are ready to leave on 31 October — deal or no deal,” he added.
The £344 million targeted for border and customs operations will help fund 500 extra border force officers and improve transport infrastructure around ports.
Another £434 million will be made available to help ensure the supply of medicines and medical products, while £108 million will help businesses prepare for the fall out.
An information campaign aimed at the general public will also receive £138 million.
Britain was due to leave the EU on March 29, but MPs rejected then Prime Minister Theresa May's deal struck with Brussels three times, forcing her to ask for an extension.
Johnson, a leading Brexit campaigner, came to power last week pledging Britain will leave on the new deadline of October 31, but MPs could try and force him into an election in an effort to prevent a no-deal Brexit.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy