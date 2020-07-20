Britain ratchets up criticism of China
LONDON (AP) — Britain's foreign secretary hinted yesterday that he may move to suspend the UK's extradition arrangements with Hong Kong, and accused Beijing of “gross and egregious” human rights abuses against its Uighur population in China's western province of Xinjiang.
In response, the Chinese ambassador to Britain warned that China will deliver a “resolute response” to any move by Britain to sanction officials over the alleged rights abuses.
Tensions between the UK and China have heightened over several issues, including China's alleged rights violations against the Uighur minority population and a new, sweeping national security law imposed on Hong Kong. Britain's decision last week to prohibit Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei from involvement in the UK's superfast 5G mobile network has further frayed bilateral relations.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said yesterday that Britain's Government has reviewed extradition arrangements with Hong Kong, and that he plans to make a statement in parliament on Monday over the topic.
Earlier this month, Australia suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in response to China's imposition of security legislation on the semi-autonomous territory.
Critics see the new law as a further erosion of the rule of law and freedoms promised to the former British colony.
Raab added that while Britain wants good relations with China, it could not stand by amid reports of forced sterilisation and mass education camps targeting the Uighur population in Xinjiang.
“It is clear that there are gross, egregious human rights abuses going on. We are working with our international partners on this. It is deeply, deeply troubling,” he told the BBC.
Liu Xiaoming, the Chinese ambassador, denied there are concentration camps in Xinjiang during an interview with the BBC and insisted there are “no so-called restriction of the population”. He said there are many “fake accusations” against China.
Beijing was ready to respond in kind should Britain impose sanctions on Chinese officials, Liu added.
