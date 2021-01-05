BVI motorcycle owners told to 'silence' their bikes

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands (CMC) — Prime Minister Andrew Fahie has urged the owners of motorcycles across the territory to equip them with silencers.

Speaking during a recent sitting in the House of Assembly, the premier said if this is not done there could be repercussions from his Administration.

“Those of you with these loud motorbikes that are going into these areas late night and afternoon, it is a nuisance! And I'm asking you to put on a silencer on your bike and avoid these areas. We, as a Government, don't want to have to put measures in place for this, so I'm asking with a clarion call to all bikers to put on a silencer on your bikes and stop this loud noise all around the place…”

The premier made the announcement following complaints from members of the public about the noise pollution caused by bikers, adding that seniors are among the vulnerable who are being affected.

Fahie added that the Government is concerned about the high costs the public has to incur to care for injured bikers.

“When I am calculating the amount of money that we have to spend on medical bills for bikers who are injuring themselves, it makes me wonder now if some other measure has to be put in place.”

He also reminded careless riders that they'll be at a disadvantage if they are seriously injured, as hospitals all around the world are focusing primarily on COVID-19 cases.