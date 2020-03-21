Cannes opens doors to homeless as virus spreads
CANNES, France (AFP) — The French town of Cannes said yesterday that it would open the pavilion of its prestigious annual film festival — postponed due to coronavirus — to homeless people as the pandemic spreads in France.
The Cannes film festival, the world's biggest, is no long being held from May 12-23 because of the spread of COVID-19.
Yesterday, France reported 78 more deaths from the coronavirus over the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll from the outbreak in the country to 450.
Some 12,612 people have now been confirmed to have been infected, but authorities warn the real figure could be a lot higher.
In face of these developments, Cannes municipal authorities said the venue, which usually houses congresses and art events, has been handed over to accommodate up to 50 people living on the street in what they saw as “a symbol of solidarity”.
“Currently, the priority is confinement and the confinement of the most vulnerable,” said Dominique Aude-Lasset, deputy director general of Cannes urban services.
Beds, meals and showers will be made available in line with regulations regarding social distancing during the virus-related confinement across France.
Television will also be provided, while temperature and baggage checks will be carried out at the entrance, Aude-Lasset said.
Cannes Festival organisers said Thursday the event would not be able to go ahead in May, but could be postponed to mid-June or early July.
Along the Mediterranean coast in Nice, city authorities similarly plan to open up accommodation for the homeless from Monday.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy