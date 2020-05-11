Carib-American advocate leads call for probe of COVID-19 racial disparities

NEW YORK, USA (CMC) — They want answers.

A coalition of elected officials from New York and across the United States, led by Caribbean American New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D Williams and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, has called for the United States Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division to investigate Government responses to the COVID-19 crisis and determine whether actions of executive government leaders led to the perpetuating and exacerbating of racial disparities in the impact of the pandemic.

Nearly three dozen public officials in cities across the country, including New York City and localities across New York State, Austin, Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, Durham, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, and Philadelphia have dispatched a letter to Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Eric Dreiband highlighting what they said the growing body of evidence of disproportionate impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on people and communities of more colour.

They questioned whether executive actions on all levels of government were contributing factors in these disparities, and asked that the Department of Justice conduct a full investigation into any potential civil rights violations.

This request was reiterated in a virtual press conference.

“The racial disparity in COVID-19 impact is not confined to one city or state — it is a nationwide issue, just as the systemic inequities at its root are ingrained across the nation,” said Williams, the son of Grenadian immigrants.

“We need to be able to hold leaders accountable at all levels, from our federal government down, including state and municipal governments who have contributed to this disparity, through their response or failure to respond to this crisis,” he added.

According to Williams, across the country communities of more colour are seeing a disproportionate and deadly impact of the coronavirus outbreak, “which has been confirmed by data that has so far been reported”.

While advocates and public officials across the country seek the release of further data, Williams said, in New York City, black and Latino New Yorkers account for 51 per cent of the population but 62 per cent of deaths.

In Michigan, he said African Americans make up 14 per cent of the population and 40 per cent of the fatalities.

In Chicago, Williams said African Americans make up 52 per cent of cases but 72 per cent of deaths.

Local leaders have pushed for additional racial data to uncover deeper disparities and systemic inequities.

In their letter, the local leaders argue that, “The unequal impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on protected classes is a civil rights issue.

“The disparities are merely the most recent nationwide manifestation of policies and practices that fail to protect communities of colour and perpetuate racial inequities. While viruses do not discriminate, people do,” they added.

Specifically, the leaders request that the Department of Justice probe the following areas for plausible civil rights and other legal violations: Unequal access to information and resources; imbalanced distribution of resources to households; unequal distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals and other care facilities; unequal distribution in the roll-out and expansion of COVID-19 sample collection and testing centres in racial and ethnic minority and immigrant neighbourhoods; hospitals, laboratories, and health care facilities struggled to acquire testing machines, supplies, reagents, and associated components; and lack of universal testing for pregnant women.