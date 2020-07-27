Conversion...

Worshippers pray in Hagia Sophia, in Istanbul, yesterday, during the first Muslim prayers since the controversial reconversion of the iconic Istanbul cathedral into a mosque.

Turkey, on July 25, lambasted Greek statements against the move to convert Hagia Sophia back into a mosque after the first Muslim prayers were held in the Istanbul landmark.

The Council of State, the highest administrative court, on July 10, 2020, unanimously cancelled a 1934 decision by modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk to turn it into a museum, saying it was registered as a mosque in its property deeds.