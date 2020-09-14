COVID cases rising again in Britain

LONDON, United Kingdom — The United Kingdom (UK), which has suffered Europe's deadliest novel coronavirus outbreak, has recorded more than 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the third day running for the first time since May.

The Department for Health and Social Services reported a further 3,330 cases yesterday, taking the three-day tally above 10,000.

Though a ramp up in testing accounts for some of the increase, it's clear that the UK has seen the virus spread in recent weeks. Daily cases are more than double those reported a couple of weeks ago, a change that has stoked concerns of a second wave of the virus.

To get on top of the flare-up, authorities have tightened a number of restrictions to everyday life. For example, the British Government said social gatherings in England will be limited to six people from today, both indoors and outdoors, and that rule-breakers will face fines.

Daily deaths remain very low but the worry is that the rise in cases, even if confined to younger people, will lead to a rise in hospitalisations in coming weeks and potentially of more people dying.

The UK has an official virus-related toll of over 41,600 people who died within 28 days of testing positive.