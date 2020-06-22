Dubai opens up to tourists from July 7
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AFP) — Dubai announced yesterday it would allow tourists back in the Gulf city state from July 7 after a closure of more than three months to contain the novel coronavirus.
“Dubai to welcome tourists from July 7,” the emirate's media centre said, quoting the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.
It also gave a list of protocols for travellers entering the Gulf emirate.
“Travellers must stringently comply with preventive measures and safety procedures put in place by Dubai and destination countries,” the report said.
Tourists are “required to present recent COVID-19-negative certificate or undergo testing at Dubai airports” it said, with those testing positive to observe a 14-day isolation.
A test for coronavirus is mandatory and should be done 96 hours before travelling to Dubai, the report said.
Visitors are also required to have international health insurance and download a special phone application that lists their details, as well as complete a special “health declaration form”, it added.
Dubai also announced that citizens and residents would be allowed to travel abroad from Tuesday.
Dubai is one of the seven sheikdoms that make up the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The UAE has recorded nearly 45,000 cases of coronavirus, including 302 deaths.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy