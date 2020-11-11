Easier for foreigners in Canada to become permanent residents

Dear Mr Brown,

I heard that immigration is down this year and that there were a lot of refusals for study permits. I am wondering if things will get back to normal, as several of my friends have migrated to Canada through studies, with your assistance.

— PH

Dear PH:

To address the economic impact from a significant decrease in immigration, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is attempting to persuade foreigners already in the country to remain as immigrants.

Increase in immigration

The new plan will make it easier for the more than one million temporary students, workers and asylum seekers now living in Canada to become permanent residents, with a pathway to citizenship. As such, the short-term needs of Canada will be addressed to respond to the pandemic, as well as longer term demographic issues.

According to Statistics Canada, there was a 18,221 net decrease of temporary residents in the first half of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Canada will be around 150,000 permanent residents short of its 341,000 target this year.

Under the 2021-2023 Immigration Levels Plan, the focus will be on economic growth, with 60 per cent of the new admissions coming from the economic class. Canada now aims to welcome 401,000 new permanent residents in 2021, 411,000 in 2022, and 421,000 in 2023.

International students

Canada's international education strategy has been successful largely because of the country's reputation for straightforward immigration pathways and openness to diverse cultures. International students are seen as particularly attractive as a potential counter to the ageing population, because they tend to be younger and marketable for long careers in Canada.

International students can work part-time during studies, and then work for up to three years on an open work permit after graduation, with a direct pathway for permanent residence and ultimately citizenship.

Hopefully, the operations of the Canadian High Commission, including the granting of study permits, will normalise from the disruption caused by the pandemic, which has seen a significant uptick in refusals.

Recently, there was an announcement of progress regarding the development of a vaccine. As such, I believe many see a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.

