England enters lockdown that could run until March

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Britain toughened its coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday, with England and Scotland going into lockdown and shutting schools, as surging cases have added to fears of a new virus variant.

The public has been ordered to stay at home and work remotely if possible, and only to go out for essential shopping, medical reasons or to exercise.

Justifying the measures, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said more than one million people in England — or two per cent of the population — now had the virus.

A further 60,916 people tested positive in the last 24 hours across the country on Tuesday, while the number of people in hospital was now 40 per cent higher than at the April peak last year.

But Johnson pledged that a vaccination drive would see the most vulnerable inoculated by mid-February, paving the way for a gradual return to normality.

More than 1.3 million people across the UK have already received either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine since early December, including 650,000 people aged over 80, he said.

England's chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, said the timetable for Britain's biggest vaccination drive was “realistic, but not easy”.

Whitty hoped it would be possible to reach next winter without reimposing restrictions but added: “We just need to be aware of the fact this is not a problem that just disappears.”