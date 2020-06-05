Floyd eulogised at Minneapolis memorial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hollywood celebrities, musicians and the politically powerful filed into a sanctuary in front of the golden casket of George Floyd for a memorial service yesterday as mourners began a three-city farewell to the man who was anonymous in life but sparked global protests for justice in death.

The service was held at North Central University for the 46-year-old out-of-work bouncer, who died May 25 after a white police officer put his knee on Floyd's neck as the black man lay handcuffed on the pavement, gasping that he couldn't breathe.

From coast to coast, and from Paris and London to Sydney and Rio de Janeiro, his death has set off turbulent and sometimes violent demonstrations against police brutality, racism and inequality.

“He was a human being. He had family, he had dreams, he had hopes. The real duty of one with this type of assignment is to underscore the value of the human life that was taken, which gives the reason the movement was occurring,” civil rights leader the Rev Al Sharpton said ahead of the gathering.

The service drew the Rev Jesse Jackson, SeeAmy Klobuchar and members of Congress, including repsentatives Ilhan Omar, Sheila Jackson-Lee and Ayana Pressley. Among the celebrities in attendance were T I, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, and Marsai Martin.

Inside the sanctuary, the casket was flanked by white and purple flowers, and an image was projected above the pulpit of a mural of Floyd painted at the street corner where he was pinned to the pavement by police. The message on the mural: “I can breathe now.”