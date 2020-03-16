Fourth coronavirus death in Greece as police arrest 96

ATHENS, Greece (AFP) —Greece announced a new coronavirus death yesterday, the country's youngest fatality, which brings the toll to four, while police arrested dozens of citizens who defied a lockdown.

The 53-year-old man, who had been in intensive care, died early on Sunday, the director of AHEPA Hospital, Panagiotis Panteliadis, told Athens News Agency. The man had been working in a medical laboratory.

On Saturday, a 67-year-old man died on Zakynthos island and a 90-year-old man died in the northern city of Ptolemaida.

The first fatality had been a 66-year-old man in Patras on Thursday. All had existing health problems.

Greek authorities yesterday said that an additional 103 patients had been infected by the new coronavirus, raising the total to 331.

They also said that only people with pneumonia symptoms and belonging to vulnerable groups would now be tested in public hospitals.

Greece is closing its borders with Albania and North Macedonia, stopping flights to and from Spain, and suspending passenger ship service to Italy.

Cruise ships will no longer be allowed to dock at Greek ports.

Greece also closed pay-to-enter beaches from Sunday — thwarting attempts by Greeks hoping to enjoy the fine weather there after bars and restaurants were closed.

Supermarkets, pharmacies and medical facilities have been allowed to stay open as well as shops and boutiques.

But crowd controls for supermarkets are to begin on Monday, when only one person per 10 square metre (107 square feet) will be allowed.

Seasonal hotels are being closed until April 30.

The Government had already shut down schools, universities, courts, cinemas and gyms and banned indoor public gathering for two weeks.

Police said they had arrested 96 people for failing to observe the new rules since Thursday.

A torch relay for the Tokyo 2020 Games was cancelled after Hollywood actor Gerard Butler, who starred in the 2007 epic “300”, was mobbed as he lit a cauldron in the city of Sparta.

“We are obliged to warn people that the next month will be very difficult”, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an interview with Proto Thema newspaper.

Some orthodox churches, meanwhile, were crowded with people, even after Archbishop Ieronymos, head of the Orthodox Church of Greece, called for “a spirit of responsibility”.

Mitsotakis has asked for churches to limit their activity to “necessary” rituals.