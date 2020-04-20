Global health crisis pits economic against health concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — The global health crisis is taking a nasty political turn with tensions worsening between governments locked down to keep the novel coronavirus at bay and people yearning to restart stalled economies and forestall fears of a depression.

Protesters worrying about their livelihoods and bucking infringements on their freedom took to the streets in some places. A few countries were acting to ease restrictions, but most of the world remains unified in insisting it's much too early to take more aggressive steps.

In the United States, there was clear evidence of the mounting pressure. The Trump Administration says parts of the country are ready to begin a gradual return to normality. Yet some state leaders say their response to the pandemic is hindered by a woefully inadequate federal response.

Washington state's Democratic governor, Jay Inslee, even accused President Donald Trump of encouraging insubordination and “illegal activity” by goading on protesters who flouted shelter-in-place rules.

“To have an American president to encourage people to violate the law, I can't remember any time during my time in America where we have seen such a thing,” Inslee told ABC's This Week. He said it was “dangerous because it can inspire people to ignore things that actually can save their lives”.

Trump supporters in several states ignored social distancing and stay-at-home orders, gathering to demand that governors lift controls on public activity. The president has invoked their rallying cry, calling on several states with Democratic governors to “LIBERATE”.

Vice-President Mike Pence sidestepped questions Sunday about why Trump seemed to be encouraging efforts to undermine preventive measures his own Government has promoted. Inslee nonetheless likened Trump's response to “schizophrenia”. Larry Hogan, the Republican governor of Maryland, said it “just doesn't make any sense”.

“We're sending completely conflicting messages out to the governors and to the people, as if we should ignore federal policy and federal recommendations,” Hogan said on CNN's State of the Union.

Shutdowns that began in China in late January and spread globally have disrupted economic, social, cultural, and religious life and plunged the world into a deep economic slump unseen since the Great Depression. Tens of millions of workers have lost their jobs and millions more fear they'll be next.

With the arc of infection different in every nation and across US states, proposals have differed for coping with the virus that has killed more than 163,000.

Restrictions have begun to ease in some places, including Germany, which is still enforcing social distancing rules, but today intends to begin allowing some small stores, like those selling furniture and baby goods, to reopen.

Authorities in Spain, which had some of Europe's strictest restrictions and a virus death toll only exceeded by the US and Italy, said children will be allowed to leave their homes beginning April 27.

Albania planned to let its mining and oil industries reopen today, along with hundreds of businesses including small retailers, food and fish factories, farmers and fishing boats.

The death toll in the US climbed toward 40,000 with more than 740,000 confirmed infections, while the global case count has passed 2.3 million, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University of national health reports.

The European Center for Disease Control said the continent now has more than one million confirmed cases and almost 100,000 deaths from the coronavirus.

The actual extent of the pandemic is likely to be significantly higher due to mild infections that are missed, limited testing, problems counting the dead, and some nations' desires to underplay the extent of their outbreaks.