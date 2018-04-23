Gov't making every effort to restore Cornwall Regional Hospital – Dr Horace Chang

Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang is giving the assurance that the Government is making every effort in ensuring that the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) is fully rehabilitated and restored.

He said when completed, the facility, which is located in St James, will be a genuine teaching hospital, with all the required referral services.

Dr Chang made his commitment remarks during a press briefing held following a recent tour of the hospital.

At the briefing Dr Chang said that tremendous work has already been carried out and the facility is being redesigned in such a way to ensure that the building is more suitable for the tropical climate.

“The original design of this hospital was never satisfactory. The money has been put in place and the Government has taken steps to ensure the capital is available,” he informed.

He noted that health minister, Dr Christopher Tufton is being aided by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), and that the Pan American Health Organization is making sure that the project works efficiently and smoothly.

“At the end of the day we will have a refurbished hospital that will be worthy of the grade A status that it has,” he pointed out.

Steps are being implemented to remedy the situation at the Type A facility which has been beset by air quality issues. The Government is spending approximately $2 billion to undertake renovations and repairs.

Other remedial works to take place include repairs to the hospital's roofing, plumbing and redesign of some floors.

In order to facilitate some of the patients that would normally got to the CRH, the Falmouth Hospital has been renovated to increase the number of operating theatres from two to four, and an additional section is being refurbished to accommodate patients who require surgery. The 87-bed facility is being equipped with 55 additional beds.

Dr Chang then informed that only the services that are in the basement of the CRH, which was not affected, along with the linear unit, which is on the outside of the main building, remains.

He however, stated that while the number bed spaces have gone down, the hospital continues to see as many patients as it did before, and already certain areas of the facility have begun to see improvements. The CRH is a 400-bed facility.

— JIS