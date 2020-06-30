Governments backtracking as confirmed virus cases surge

NEW DELHI, India (AP) — Governments are stepping up testing and reimposing restrictions as newly confirmed coronavirus infections surge in many countries. India reported 20,000 yesterday, while the caseload in the US is growing by about 40,000 a day.

The United States yesterday reported 38,800 newly confirmed infections, with the total surpassing 2.5 million or about a quarter of the more than 10 million cases worldwide, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Experts say the actual numbers, both in the US and globally, are probably far higher, in part because of testing limitations and the large number of people without symptoms.

Beaches are closing and beer is going untapped as Florida, Texas and other states back-pedal on their reopenings, instead ordering mandatory wearing of masks in public and closing down restaurants and bars.

India's 20,000 new infections were another record. Several Indian states reimposed partial or full lockdowns after the total number of cases jumped by nearly 100,000 in one week to about 548,000.

In China nearly 8.3 million out of about 21 million have undergone testing in recent weeks in Beijing after an outbreak centred around a wholesale market. The country reported just 12 new cases yesterday, including seven in Beijing.

South Korean authorities reported 47 new cases as they struggled to curb outbreaks that have spread from Seoul to other regions.

Widespread testing and contact tracing helped South Korea contain its initial outbreak in which it was finding hundreds of new cases a day in late February and early March. Most of those cases were in the area surrounding the city of Daegu, where many were linked to a single church with thousands of members.

Tracing recent transmissions in the Seoul metropolitan area, home to about about half of the country's 51 million people, has proved to be more difficult.