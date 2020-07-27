Hanna downgraded to tropical storm as Douglas threatens Hawaii

HOUSTON, United States (AFP) — The first Atlantic hurricane of 2020 was downgraded to a tropical storm yesterday after lashing novel coronavirus-hit Texas, as Hawaii braced for its own battering.

Hanna was still packing winds of around 40 miles (65 kilometres) an hour as it crossed from the Lone Star state over north-eastern Mexico, meteorologists said.

“Additional weakening is expected as the centre of Hanna moves farther inland, and the cyclone is expected to weaken to a tropical depression later today and dissipate Monday,” the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or widespread damage, and both Mexico and Texas had lifted all coastal storm warnings by afternoon.

But meteorologists warned that heavy rain could produce “life-threatening flash flooding” in South Texas and mudslides across northern Mexican states.

A second storm system — Pacific Hurricane Douglas — was bearing down on the Hawaiian islands yesterday and was expected to move over parts of the state later in the day and today.

A hurricane warning was in effect for Maui and Kauai counties, as well as Oahu — the island on which Honolulu, a city of just under 350,000 — is located.

The category one hurricane was about 185 miles east of the capital Honolulu at 8:00 am (1800 GMT), packing winds of up to 90 miles per hour.

“Gradual weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, but Douglas is expected to remain a hurricane as it moves through the islands,” the NHC said.

The storm was expected to bring life-threatening and potentially destructive surf and rainfall of up to 15 inches on higher terrain.

In Honolulu, Mayor Kirk Caldwell opened evacuation centres with space for 1,600 people — but warned they should be used as a “last option”, and that those needing shelter would need to have a mask or face covering, have their temperature taken, and comply with social distancing requirements, local media reported.

President Donald Trump tweeted as Hanna made landfall Saturday that his Administration would “coordinate closely” with state authorities, and he urged locals to “protect your family & property!”

Damage appeared limited in the immediate aftermath of Hanna's arrival on Padre Island, a 110-mile-long barrier island off the Texas coast, around 5:00 pm (2200 GMT) Saturday.

Images captured by CBS showed roads and a caravan park in the Texas coastal city of Corpus Christi strewn with debris and downed trees.

Some motorists even braved flooded roads, while one hardy storm-watcher was seen calmly taking pictures of the beach from a windswept promenade.

Local authorities were readying for the possibility of tornadoes into the evening in southern Texas, as the American Red Cross opened three shelters across the state in preparation.

Images shared by the National Weather Service office in Corpus Christi showed water lapping at the city's bayfront Art Museum of South Texas.

The Texas State Aquarium said it would be closed following some storm damage.

Hanna hit as Texas faces a huge surge in COVID-19 infections, with officials instituting a state-wide mask mandate to curb the spread of the disease.