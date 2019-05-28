Haunted men

NEW YORK, USA (AP) — Sharing their stories doesn't come easily for these middle-aged men. At times, their eyes well up or their voices crack as they describe being sexually abused in the Boy Scouts and suffering from emotional damage long afterwards.

Looking back, they all remember vividly how excited they were to become Scouts.

“I was real gung-ho about getting my badges — fishing and campfires and all of that,” said Darrell Jackson, now a 57-year-old New Yorker. “It was good at the beginning.”

Jackson, whose unit leader was convicted of sodomy and imprisoned for about 18 months, is among hundreds of men across the US who have recently contacted lawyers for help suing the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) for sex abuse they say they suffered at the hands of scout leaders.

Many of the men are from New York, which this year adjusted its restrictive statute of limitations law. The changes allow victims of long-ago abuse to sue for damages during a one-year window, starting in August. New Jersey enacted a similar law this month. California is on track to follow suit.

Some of the lawyers told The Associated Pressthey have evidence that the BSA was inaccurate when the organisation said in recent press statements that it had never “knowingly allowed a perpetrator to work with youth”.

The Boy Scouts acknowledged that sex-abuse litigation poses a financial threat and have not ruled out seeking bankruptcy protection.

Jackson joined a Cub Scout pack in Brooklyn in 1972 and the next year testified against his pack leader, Freddie Modica.

His initial fascination with the Boy Scouts was simple: He liked the uniforms. “It was like GI Joe dolls,” he recalled.

He soon learned that some boys in the unit were making visits to the pack leader's home.

“They made it seem like it was a big thing — and I felt out of the loop,” Jackson said. “When I got a chance to go, I was like 'Ok'.”

The allure, Jackson recalled, was that the scoutmaster — while posing as a supportive father figure — let the boys engage in taboo pastimes such as smoking and drinking.

Jackson now refers to what ensued as “the ugliness” — repeated sexual molestation by the scoutmaster until Jackson summoned the nerve to tell his grandmother, who was raising him. Initially sceptical, she eventually went to the police.

In the years after the trial, Jackson says, he was often mocked with anti-gay slurs. He responded at times with belligerence and mistrust.

“It caused me to go into crime, drugs, everything — just to block stuff out,” he said. “It basically messed up my life.”

Despite receiving psychological counselling over the years, his marriage broke down. His childhood dreams of becoming an oceanographer faded, he cobbled together a career in home remodelling and maintenance.

Why sue the Boy Scouts? He says the organisation should be held accountable, and he wants children to be safe.

“I don't want nobody to go through what I went through,” he said.

Scars and shame lasted decades

Raymond Luna says he still has psychological scars from being abused as a Scout in New York City in the 1970s.

“In my head, there's still anger,” said Luna, 56, who now lives in Poughkeepsie, New York, and runs a fire alarm installation company.

He recalls that the scoutmaster befriended many of the single moms — including his own — who had sons in the troop. Luna was among several boys who began visiting the scoutmaster's house. He says that's where the molestation took place.

He said he never reported the abuse to others.

“The shame was so big — like it was a secret,” he said. “During my teenage years, up to when I was 33, I totally blocked it out.”

Even during a 26-year-marriage — which produced five children before ending in divorce — Luna says he never told his wife. He abused drugs and alcohol to keep the bad memories at bay and underwent years of therapy.

The counselling “helped me realise that I was a victim and not a participant”, he said.

Luna says he's increasingly at peace. He has shared his full story with his current girlfriend. But he snapped to attention when he saw a TV ad seeking survivors of Boy Scout sex abuse to join in litigation. He and Jackson signed on with the same Seattle-based law firm.

After searching the Internet for references to his former scoutmaster, he learned nothing about the man's whereabouts but found him listed in a database of the Boy Scouts' “ineligible volunteer” files, which list thousands of adults barred from scouting because of confirmed or suspected acts of molestation.

An expert hired by the Boy Scouts testified earlier this year that 7,819 suspected abusers were identified in the files, as well as 12,254 victims.

Luna's former scoutmaster was placed in the files in 1964 after an arrest for abusing a 12-year-old boy, yet he rejoined New York City's scouting ranks in the early 1970s. He remained a scoutmaster until 1975, roughly a year after Luna quit the organisation in shame and anger, the paperwork showed.

“The BSA needs to know how much pain the abuse caused me and so many others,” Luna said.