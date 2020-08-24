House approves US$25b for postal service amid voting dispute
WASHINGTON, DC, United States (AFP) — The US House of Representatives passed a Bill Saturday to give the postal service a US$25-billion infusion and halt changes Democrats said threatened the millions of mail-in ballots expected in November's presidential election.
The 257-to-150 vote, largely along party lines in the Democratic-led chamber, came as President Donald Trump called the legislation “another HOAX by the Democrats... without talking about the Universal Mail-In Ballot Scam that they are trying to pull off.”
The Bill is expected to die in the Republican-led Senate, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell calling it a “partisan stunt”.
Americans are expected to vote by mail in massive numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Trump has opposed more funding for the cash-strapped US Postal Service (USPS), acknowledging the money would be used to help process ballots.
Trump, who is trailing challenger Joe Biden in polls, also has repeatedly and baselessly linked mail-in voting to election fraud.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Republican fund-raiser who Trump appointed to head the postal service in May, has presided over the removal of mail collection boxes and processing equipment.
He has also overseen a cut in overtime pay for mail carriers, which a union leader told AFP has slowed delivery times nationwide, and reshuffled senior management.
The postal service has warned most states that it could not guarantee on-time delivery of mail-in ballots.
USPS announced last Tuesday it would hold off on operational changes until after the November 3 election. But Democrats were not mollified and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called lawmakers back from summer recess to consider the issue.
