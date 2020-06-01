Huawei boss predicts enhanced globalisation after COVID-19

Ken Hu, chairman of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei has rejected speculation that the novel coronavirus pandemic will lead to the end of globalisation as the world now knows it.

“I don't think this is the end of globalisation. I believe this is great opportunity to enhance the globalisation,” Ken Hu said during discussions regarding the different lessons learned in the wake of the pandemic with Digital Business Innovation SRI founder and CEO, Antonia Grasso.

“Evidently, the pandemic has displayed a great need for the enhancement of global supply chain, technology, and knowledge sharing, to aid in providing sufficient resources, particularly health care materials, through the connecting world,” added Hu.

Reiterating the need to enhance globalisation, Hu stated that the pandemic will cause a big shift, creating a new future which involves collaboration and trust.

“We still have a big hope ahead, and we can take advantage of the technological innovation. We should enhance the global cooperation and the trust between each other, working together to address the pandemic,” declared Hu.

The Huawei chairman said he was humbled by the pandemic as everyone shares similar pain within similar environment.

He urged people to use the current instances as a learning mechanism, should there be a similar happening in the future.

Hu also stressed the importance of leadership and rebuilding trust.

“I'm sure that we'll get through this unfortunate disease, and we we'll be able to beat it. When we strive together, we thrive together,” added Hu as he shared sentiments expressed by United Nations Secretary General António Guterres.

The secretary general used a high-level meeting which he co-convened with Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness and the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau on Thursday, to warn that unless the world acts in a unified and concentrated manner now the COVID-19 pandemic will cause unimaginable devastation and suffering around the world

“These are challenging and dangerous times. We must face them with all urgency, seriousness, and responsibility. Getting through COVID-19 and recovering better will cost money. But the alternative will cost far more. This is a global crisis, and it's up to all of us to solve it,” said Guterres.