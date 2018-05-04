Police shootouts in favelas shut down major Rio highways

RIO DE JANIERO, Brazil (AFP) — Police clashed with armed gangs in favelas at morning rush hour.

Globo TV showed aerial footage of paralysed traffic stretching in huge lines along the Linha Amarela, a crucial expressway that links the international airport with the western limits of Rio.

The highway was blocked when elite police poured into the City of God favela following the death earlier of a police officer. Another big artery, the Grajau Jacarepagua, was paralysed after security forces entered another favela, Lins.

The snarl-up lasted about two hours.

Heavily armed police and elite BOPE units patrolled the streets inside City of God, a neighbourhood made famous by a 2002 movie, an AFP reporter said.

Clashes with armed gangs, which control Rio's drug business, resulted in fierce shootouts earlier. The Onde Tem Tiroteio app, which gives realtime updates on shootings in the city, posted a video of motorists abandoning their vehicles in panic near City of God as the firefight raged.

One policemen was hit by a bullet and taken to hospital, Globo TV reported.

Rio, which hosted the Olympic Games in 2016, is struggling to control violent crime. In February, the armed forces were put in charge of all local security to try and boost the police.

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — If you are one of the lucky few with a ticket to Windsor Castle for Britain's royal wedding on May 19 you might expect a feast fit for a king.

But guests set to descend on the grounds of Windsor Castle for the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned to expect no such thing.

Kensington Palace — the official residence of Prince Harry — told AFP yesterday that guests have been advised to bring their own picnics as only light refreshments and snacks will be served.

Relaxing in the sun — if it deigns to appear — and enjoying drinks and a meal of your own making is intended to give the royal occasion a family feel, according to the same source.

Among the 2,640-strong guest list for the wedding party in West London are 1,200 “members of the public” from all walks of life, drawn from the four corners of the United Kingdom.

One of those set to witness the arrival of the wedding party and the post-ceremony procession is Amelia Thompson, 12, a survivor of the Manchester Arena suicide bombing which claimed the lives of 22 concert-goers last May.