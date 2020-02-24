Iran reports 3 more coronavirus deaths among 15 new cases

TEHRAN, Iran (AFP) — Iran yesterday reported three more novel coronavirus deaths among 15 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to eight and infections to 43.

Four new COVID-19 cases surfaced in Tehran, seven in the holy city of Qom, two in Gilan and one each in Markazi and Tonekabon, health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said.